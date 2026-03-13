Man Utd going head-to-head with Newcastle to sign Brazilian midfielder as Casemiro replacement

Manchester United have identified Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as a potential replacement for Casemiro, according to a report, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, face competition from Newcastle United.

Casemiro is having a strong season for Man Utd, but the former Real Madrid midfielder has already decided that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

The Brazil international defensive midfielder made the announcement about his exit from Man Utd back in January 2026.

Man Utd had already been looking to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window, and Casemiro’s impending exit has only spurred the club’s co-owners, INEOS.

According to Sports Boom, Man Utd want to sign Joao Gomes from Wolves this summer.

Wolves are rock bottom in the Premier League table at the moment and are very likely to get relegated to the Championship.

READ: Man Utd ‘big talent’ may not play for Michael Carrick after INEOS U-turn

Gomes is unlikely to be part of the Wolves squad next season should Rob Edwards’ side go down to the Championship.

Sports Boom has added that Man Utd’s plan regarding Gomes will not change even if Michael Carrick does not stay in charge of the first team beyond the end of the season.

Carrick was appointed the interim manager of Man Utd in January 2026 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer.

Man Utd had been ‘compiling’ a dossier on Gomes even before Carrick was appointed in his role.

However, Man Utd will face competition from Newcastle United for Gomes, according to the report.

READ: Heaven’s comedic indifference one of five reasons Man Utd should snub Carrick

The Brazilian midfielder’s name is said to feature ‘towards the top’ of Newcastle’s wishlist for the summer.

However, Newcastle are unlikely to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Man Utd are in a better position to finish in the top four, and Champions League qualification would give them a huge advantage over Newcastle.

Carrick’s side are currently third with 51 points from 29 matches, while Newcastle are way down in 12th with 39 points.

Gomes has been on the books of Wolves since January 2023, when he joined from Brazilian club Flamengo.

The 25-year-old Brazil international midfielder has made 123 appearances for Wolves since, scoring eight goals and giving five assists in the process.

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