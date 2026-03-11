Berta told Arsenal will ‘have just £40m’ to spend and Newcastle star is off list of targets

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will have very little to spend this summer as Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is off their list of targets, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side currently seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand and will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal are also going well in other competitions with the Gunners playing the League Cup final against Man City later this month, while they are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals and facing Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Despite all that dominance, the Arsenal recruitment team could be given a tiny transfer budget to spend in the summer compared to the £250m plus they spent last year.

In an article about the future of Tonali, the Newcastle Chronicle has revealed that Arsenal are ‘believed to have spending issues as they look to work with PSR restrictions, with one source claiming that the Emirates Stadium side may have just £40m in the kitty to spend this summer’.

There were rumours that Tonali was offered to Arsenal by his agent in the lead up to transfer deadline day in January and the report adds that the Gunners were ‘made aware of Tonali’s uncertain status but chose not to follow up on any suggestions’.

Arsenal are looking to raise funds through player sales but ‘as things stand, Arsenal can be crossed off the list of destinations for the summer, with one source stating a move to the Gunners is deemed “impossible” this summer.’

It is understood that ‘a fee north of £100m would be required to lure him away from St James’ Park’ and that is likely to put off many potential suitors.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he “can guarantee there is a possibility” of Tonali leaving Newcastle in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think there is a strong possibility to see Sandro Tonali moving in the summer transfer window.

“But I always say, let’s respect Newcastle, because we saw how tough it is to sign top players from Newcastle. It’s never easy.

“At the same time, I can guarantee there is a possibility to see Tonali leaving in the summer.

“Where to go? With Arsenal, for sure there is appreciation. But in January it was absolutely impossible, not even realistic, not even a negotiation, because Arsenal were never going to try something impossible.

“Newcastle were never letting him leave in January. That story was impossible.”