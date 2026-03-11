Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal are ready to put offers on the table for free-agents-to-be, Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt, with sources revealing Andrea Berta’s masterplan that’ll lead to a ‘landmark’ third signing.

Arsenal already boast the strongest squad in English football and perhaps all of Europe too. As such, the Gunners have taken competing on four fronts in their stride, and winning a historic quadruple is a very realistic aim.

But to ensure this season isn’t a one-off and Arsenal can embark on a sustained period of dominance, sporting director Berta is planning a transfer assault.

Our colleagues over at TEAMtalk have been informed Arsenal are ‘preparing’ to put ‘formal offers’ to two of the Bundesliga’s best.

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) and Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) are both out of contract in the summer.

New deals are not expected for either, and Arsenal hope to strengthen their squad with the double coup.

Goretzka, 31, is a vastly experienced central midfielder with 67 caps and 15 goals for Germany to his name.

Brandt primarily plays as an attacking midfielder and has returned figures of 10 goals and three assists for Dortmund this term.

The ages of the pair might have Arsenal fans questioning the moves, but sources explained the method to the madness.

The absence of transfer fees will ensure Arsenal can funnel their summer war chest to blockbuster additions, and a ‘landmark’ arrival on the left wing will be sought. Recent reports have talked up a move for PSG superstar, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, for example.

It’s also possible Arsenal sign a new striker to spearhead the attack, with the jury still very much out on Viktor Gyokeres.

Furthermore, Arsenal believe the experience Brandt and Goretzka would bring would mesh well with a squad that on the whole, consists of players in their early-mid twenties.

Bailey stated: ‘High-ranking sources at the Emirates have now confirmed that Arsenal are ready to put formal offers on the table for both players as they look to add experience and quality to the core of their squad.

‘The fact they are aged 31 and 29 respectively is seen as a positive given what they can bring to the squad.

‘The club believe the duo’s experience at the top level of European football, combined with their availability on free transfers, makes them particularly appealing targets as Arsenal continue building a squad that could be regarded as one of the best in Europe.

‘Landing both players without a transfer fee could also have a major knock-on effect on Arsenal’s wider recruitment strategy.

‘Sources indicate that securing Goretzka and Brandt on free transfers would allow the club to channel significant funds into a landmark signing on the left wing – a position the recruitment team are continuing to work hard to strengthen ahead of the summer window.’

