Arsenal set to ‘break the transfer market’ for £69m winger as Romano confirms ‘first signing’

Arsenal are ready to ‘break the transfer market’ for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners spent over £250m on new players in the summer transfer window as they looked to help Mikel Arteta finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

After three consecutive second-placed finishes, Arsenal are now on course to win their first Premier League title in over 20 years.

Arsenal are currently seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Arteta’s side are also competing on three other fronts with a League Cup final against Man City coming up later this month, while they are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

And Arsenal will look strengthen again over the summer with reports in Spain claiming that the Gunners ‘want to break the transfer market’ to sign PSG winger Kvaratskhelia.

There have been rumours dressing room unrest could drive the Georgia international out of the Parc Des Princes as some of his team-mates in France think he is too selfish and prone to making the wrong decisions in the final third.

The report adds that Arteta ‘is convinced that the arrival of the former Napoli player would bring a link-up play dimension that his positional system needs to reach its full potential’.

It is understood that Arteta thinks that ‘having such a versatile player is a market opportunity that cannot be missed if they aspire to dominate Europe.’

The report continues: ‘Arsenal knows the transfer won’t be easy or cheap, considering the French club invested close to €80m (£69m) just a year ago. However, the player’s desire for a change of scenery could facilitate an agreement that satisfies the financial demands of all parties.’

For his part, Kvaratskhelia has revealed that he doesn’t envisage moving clubs in the near future amid rumours that he could leave for Arsenal or another club.

Kvaratskhelia told Le Parisien: “Paris, for me, is truly incredible. You have everything here, and on top of that, it’s the city of love. When PSG called me, I think my wife was the happiest person in the world.

“Before PSG contacted me, she always said, ‘Imagine if we played for PSG one day, it would be incredible to live there.’ I would reply, ‘Yes, of course.’ But in my mind, I thought it was very difficult to go there when there were such amazing players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe.

“I love Paris, I love everything about Paris. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful people are. When you go out, they don’t bother you much. At a restaurant, for example, they ask before taking a photo. I really like that. It’s the best city to stroll around in with your wife.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s “first signing for the summer of 2026” with loan star Piero Hincapie to join in a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There are many questions about Arsenal and whether Piero Hincapie can already be considered the club’s first signing for the summer of 2026. The answer is yes.

“Hincapie will become an Arsenal player on a permanent basis this summer, and this had always been the plan. The structure of the deal is similar to what Arsenal did in the past with David Raya from Brentford.

“Arsenal initially arranged the deal in a way that resembled a loan with an option, but in reality the intention was always to complete a permanent transfer in the following summer window.

“Everything has already been agreed between the player and Arsenal, including a five-year contract. In practical terms, Hincapie already feels like a permanent Arsenal player.

“Bayer Leverkusen will receive a total package worth around €52 million, and the German club will also retain a 10% sell-on clause as part of the agreement.”