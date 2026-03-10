Liverpool star’s ‘future lies with Chelsea’ as Real Madrid are beaten; Reds identify ‘chosen one’

Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate will join Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season and not Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds have been attempting to tie down Konate to a new contract this season with the France international’s contract ticking down to expiring in the summer.

Konate and his representatives have already turned down multiple new contract offers with Liverpool‘s latest offer the “most lucrative one yet in terms of basic salary”.

There have been strong rumours that Real Madrid want to make Konate a starting centre-back next season as they look to take advantage of a cheap deal.

A report on Monday insisted that Real Madrid are willing to pay €15m as a signing-on fee to tempt Konate to join with the Liverpool defender preferred to Nico Schlotterbeck.

However, reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid are set to lose out on the Liverpool star, who has been off form for most of the season, as Konate has ‘opted to remain in the Premier League’.

It is understood that Konate ‘doesn’t want to change countries, and his priority is to continue competing in the most attractive league on the planet’ and that his ‘future lies with Chelsea’.

The report adds: ‘Chelsea is preparing a major squad overhaul—yet another one—and hopes to completely revamp its defence, where they’ve had the most headaches lately. Todd Boehly has already contacted his agent, and the deal is close to being finalised.’

Jeremy Jacquet, who will join Liverpool in the summer transfer window after agreeing a transfer from Rennes in January, is the ‘chosen one’ to replace Konate at Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks with Konate are “on standby” at Real Madrid as Liverpool continue to attempt to tie him down.

Romano said on his YouTube channel:” The situation with Ibrahima Konate is the situation that Real Madrid stopped a few months ago.

“I think it was November or something like that. They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Ibrahima Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, is still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel reckons that should remain at Anfield as there would be too much “pressure and expectation” at Real Madrid.

Speaking over the summer, Babbel told Gameshub: “Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I’m not sure you can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectation on your shoulders.

“Liverpool is a huge football club and are one big family; everyone looks after each other. You can still earn the best money playing for Liverpool and you’re playing in the best league in the world. What more could you want?

“As far as competing to be the best, Liverpool play a great style of football as well. I saw a similar style to Liverpool while watching Paris Saint-Germain against Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final; PSG dominated the game! If you join Real, you might be going to the best club in the world, but they are definitely not the best team, and I can’t see them becoming the best team in the next couple of years.

“If I was in Konate’s position, I’d ask myself why I’d want to leave the best club in the world?”