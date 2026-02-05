Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to a former Premier League chief executive.

Konate was very poor in the opening months of the season as Liverpool‘s Premier League title defence fell by the wayside, though his form has picked up since the start of December.

Why Real Madrid cooled interest in Konate

Real Madrid were very interested in signing the former RB Leipzig centre-back on a free transfer next summer, but his woeful form saw the La Liga giants end their interest.

Los Blancos could reignite their interest in Konate after Marc Guehi joined Manchester City in January and Dayot Upamecano reportedly agreed a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Guehi and Upamecano, like Konate, were set to become free agents in the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see how the Liverpool defender performs until the end of the season as he essentially auditions for a big summer move, or a new deal at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side recently agreed a £60million deal to sign Stade Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet, who will join his new club in the summer, and that could have a bearing on Konate’s future.

Former PL chief predicts Konate Liverpool exit

According to former Everton, Aston Villa and Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness, Konate will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, predicting the 26-year-old to raise his game as a result.

Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “I think that, yeah, look, he’s going to be gone. There’s no doubt about it. He will be off, and I think it will be the right thing.

“As I say, you’ll see him play in a very good second part of the season. He will be coming back to the form that had Real Madrid and all the others looking at him, and he’ll start to show up really well.

“I’ve seen it so many times with players when they come towards the end of that contract. Suddenly, that effort is now at 110% rather than the 90% that you’ve seen at the start of the season.

“Look, it’s unfortunate, but that’s the way the game works sometimes. I’m just saying it’s human nature that you’re going to start feeling that pressure, and you’re going to start performing better.

“I’m not saying it’s necessarily premeditated, but certainly it’s something that happens, and it’s a part of human performance and human nature.

“Yes, I think he’ll be gone. I think it’s very clear.

“Jacquet is obviously the answer to that solution and it’ll be a change of the guard at the back.

“Now Virgil van Dijk is going to be the interesting one as well.

“Will there be a replacement coming in as well? Because there’s no doubt he’s coming to the end of his days as well.”

There is nothing to suggest Konate will sign a new Liverpool contract and given Real Madrid’s reluctance to sign him, his long-term future remains uncertain.

