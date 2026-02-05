Former Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is not expected to join a Premier League club and will likely move abroad, according to Keith Wyness.

Sterling left Chelsea by mutual consent last week after being frozen out by former manager Enzo Maresca.

Sterling set for move abroad after Chelsea exit

Left Chelsea with 18 months remaining on his contract

Registered 19 goals, 15 assists, 13 yellow cards in 81 appearances

Played 28 times on loan at Arsenal in 24/25, scoring only once

Germany the most likely destination as things stand

The 31-year-old joined the Blues for around £48million from Manchester City in 2022, penning a five-year contract worth £325,000 a week.

He hadn’t played a competitive game for the club since May 2024 and spent last season on loan at London rivals Arsenal.

Sterling failed to impress at the Emirates and, when he returned to Chelsea, was forced to train separately from the first team.

It has been reported that Sterling is keen to play at a high level and has previously turned down interest from Saudi Arabia, but it is unclear which big club is willing to take a chance on him.

Premier League clubs unlikely to sign Sterling

There have been strong links to the Bundesliga and former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness reckons Sterling will move to Germany.

Wyness says the winger’s preference is to stay in London, but a move to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham is unlikely.

He told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “I do expect Raheem to be looking actively right now in Europe. Where it’s going to be difficult — there was talk of a couple of German clubs – and I think Germany may end up being the route that he may go.

“I know he’d love to stay in London. It’s difficult to see where he’s going to end up.

“I don’t see him going to Spurs, I don’t see him going to West Ham, I don’t see him going to Arsenal. It’s difficult to see where he might fit in the UK, so I’m still thinking European, and something might be done in the next day or two before this deadline.

“If he doesn’t move before the deadline, then he’s going to be looking for something certainly back in the UK at vastly reduced rates. So we’ll see where that ends up. But there’s still a big question mark over Raheem.

“I don’t believe all the media hype we’re hearing about how hungry and how fit he is from the agent, because he’s still got to prove himself, and he didn’t do that well at Chelsea.”

Napoli rule out Sterling transfer over wage demands

There have also been links to Napoli, but the Italian club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna said a transfer is unlikely due to Sterling’s wage demands.

“Raheem is very good, but he hasn’t been playing for a long time,” said Manna.

“We spoke with him during the summer, but I see it as difficult right now. He has significant financial expectations.”

