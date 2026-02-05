Real Madrid stars in ‘heated argument’ with Arbeloa as players see head coach as Perez’s ‘spy’

Some Real Madrid players are ‘already doubting’ Alvaro Arbeloa’s ability to take the team forward amid a ‘heated argument’ in the dressing room, according to reports.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Xabi Alonso last month after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The decision came after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Man City and Liverpool – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

Real Madrid, who appointed Arbeloa as Alonso’s immediate replacement, were four points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table when they sacked the former Liverpool midfielder and the Spanish giants claimed in a statement that the decision was made by ‘mutual agreement’.

Just before Alonso was sacked there were reports of a “worrying situation” in the Real Madrid dressing room with Alonso struggling to get his points across to the players.

One report on Sky Sports read: ‘Sources with close ties to the dressing room echoed this worrying situation. They said Alonso’s messages are not getting through to the players, but added that the current problems go beyond the coach.

‘A source present at Valdebebas on a daily basis last season had this assessment: “The problem is not Xabi. Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and (Jude) Bellingham are incompatible; you can’t have a balanced team with those three.”‘

And Cadena COPE journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has revealed that Arbeloa is already facing a player rebellion with player positioning once again an issue.

He revealed: “We have been told that, within the club, there is some unease about the constant changes in player positioning.

“This was evident the other day when, despite having two natural left-backs on the bench in Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga was once again chosen to play in that role. It is something that had already become common under Carlo Ancelotti and is now also being used by Alvaro Arbeloa.

“That situation may help explain why Fran Garcia was considering a move away, with a transfer to Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth on the table. The deal was practically completed, with the player having already said goodbye to his teammates, but the club – and Florentino Perez in particular – ultimately blocked the operation.

“Now, attention turns to what happens next. In the event of an absence or suspension – for example, if Carreras were unavailable – it remains to be seen whether Camavinga will once again be used on the left or if Fran Garcia will be given his chance in a different scenario.”

Arbeloa arrived an hour late for his latest Real Madrid press conference with reports in Spain claiming that it ‘has now been revealed that this was due to complaints from the players, who had a heated argument with the Real Madrid coach about his methods and tactics, which don’t seem to be convincing them.’

Real Madrid’s stars ‘already doubt’ Arbeloa and the report adds: ‘They are not satisfied with his decisions and did not hesitate to express their discontent . One of the main points of contention is Antonio Pintus, who has returned to head the physical training program. He hasn’t quite fit in with the team, as he is considered a ‘spy’ for Florentino Pérez. They hold the same opinion of the new manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.’

