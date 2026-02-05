Newcastle star ‘offers himself’ to Real Madrid as Romano reveals ‘huge summer’ at the Bernabeu

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has ‘offered himself’ to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day by claiming that Arsenal had made an approach to sign Tonali before the transfer window shut.

Journalist Ben Jacobs immediately shut down the rumour before David Ornstein of The Athletic insisted that the Italy international had only been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by Tonali’s agent, with the Gunners making ‘no contact’ with Newcastle.

Usually transfers of that magnitude don’t get done in a day and Tonali ended up staying after the rumour died down by early afternoon on deadline day.

Despite that, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Arsenal “remain interested” in a deal for Tonali in the summer, when multiple clubs are expected to join the race to sign the Newcastle midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “There has been a lot of confusion around Sandro Tonali, but his agent, Giuseppe Rizzo, was very clear in the last 24 hours that the player was not offered to Arsenal.

“It would have been completely unrealistic to try to sign a player of Tonali’s level in the final 24 hours of the market, especially considering how long similar deals normally take.

“For the summer, however, Tonali is a name to watch. Arsenal remain interested, and there is also strong interest from Juventus and other top clubs in England.

“The next key step will be discussions with Newcastle United between February and April, because any decision will depend on the club’s position and future plans.”

And the latest team to be linked is Real Madrid with Spanish website Defensa Central insisting that Tonali has ‘offered himself’ to the La Liga giants.

It is understood that Tonali’s ‘agents have contacted the club through intermediaries’ with the ‘aim is to test the waters and see if there’s a possibility of completing the transfer’.

The report adds: ‘It’s true that Sandro Tonali was followed by Real Madrid a few seasons ago as a possible signing. However, at the moment, it doesn’t seem that he’s the type of player they’re looking for at the Bernabeu.’

Real Madrid consider the €90m asking price as ‘excessive’ for the Italian and although Los Blancos ‘are looking for midfielders, Tonali doesn’t fit the profile they’re seeking’.

Romano has also revealed that Real Madrid are set to be busy improving both their defence and midfield this summer, he said: “Real Madrid will be very busy next summer with their defense and midfield; it’s going to be a huge summer for them.”

