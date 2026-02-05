Merson claims Arsenal players ‘don’t trust’ one team-mate as they ‘never pass to him’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists that Viktor Gyokeres does not have the “trust” of his Gunners team-mates as they “never pass to him”.

Gyokeres is the current top goalscorer at the club in all competitions so far this season with 11 goals after joining Arsenal in a deal worth around £64m in total from Sporting CP.

It was hoped that Gyokeres would score more goals, especially in the Premier League, and there has been criticism of his all round game for the league leaders.

Arsenal are currently six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City but Merson insists there is a bit of trouble in the squad as Gyokeres’ team-mates “don’t trust him”.

Merson said on The Overlap: “Arsenal don’t trust him (Gyokeres) and the players never pass to him. You watch him next time; he comes short they go no. When I watch the game, he comes short and they don’t give it to him. I don’t think they trust him at all.”

Arsenal have finished the last three seasons as runners-up in the Premier League and Merson reckons it’s finally the year that the Gunners win the title.

MEDIAWATCH: Arsenal ‘out-thought’ by Chelsea but ‘squeeze through’ before Guardiola controversy

Merson added: “I love Arsenal. Arsenal are in my heart but Chelsea’s in my blood. Chelsea isn’t winning the league. I want Arsenal to win the league this season and Arsenal will win the league this season.”

Looking ahead to the World Cup in the summer, Merson would like to see England play two up front against some teams with Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane as a partnership.

Merson continued: “I think we’re in a position and I know people might think it’s 1980 stuff, it might be better sometimes just to play two up front play Watkins and Kane, or you go an extra man in midfield, and you keep the ball and try and bring teams out.

“I just think it might be better off playing another midfield player or another centre forward where you’re enticing teams out. I would play Foden out there because Foden’s got guile you know he’s got guile he’s going to come inside.”

MAILBOX: Chelsea labelled ‘pathetic’ three times over after Arsenal bore to final

Merson on ringing up players after leaving Soccer Saturday: “I’ve rung up two players since I’ve been on that show to apologise. One was Harry Maguire when he signed for Man United because I thought it was a bad signing. I didn’t think he could play on the halfway line and I stick by that.

“I felt like I carried on and on and I came away from the show and I thought to myself you’re out of order. It didn’t feel good. Then last season I did Arsenal against Tottenham and Tottenham were at home. They were atrocious that day, but I picked out James Madison.

“I just said it wasn’t good enough and he had to be doing more. He played in my position, and I think Scholes said it earlier when you’re playing at 10 you’ve got to affect a football match. It doesn’t matter how bad the team are playing and he didn’t do that.”

READ NEXT: Will Man Utd rival Arsenal for Sandro Tonali? He would ‘complement’ Red Devil ‘really nicely’