Crouch predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs Man City Premier League clashes

Peter Crouch has predicted the scores as Man Utd take on Tottenham and Liverpool face Man City in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils host Thomas Frank’s Spurs as the Man Utd look to make it four straight wins under new interim head coach Michael Carrick on Saturday.

Man Utd have moved themselves up to fourth in the Premier League table under Carrick as they eye Champions League football next season, while Tottenham are 14th with their last league win coming on December 28.

And Crouch reckons Man Utd will emerge victorious from the Premier League clash at Old Trafford at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Previewing the match on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, the former Tottenham striker said: “It’s big for Spurs to have Solanke back but I’m not sure if he’s injured for this game.

“Regardless of whether Solanke is in or not… if he’s in, it makes it a lot better because I think Tottenham are a better side with someone up top like that.

“The Tottenham fans haven’t been over the moon with how it’s going at home have they, let’s be honest.

“Michael Carrick has got the bounce at the moment and that’s why I think it will be a Manchester United win, personally.”

When asked for his prediction, Crouch replied: “I’m going to go with 2-0 to United.”

Liverpool have been having a poor season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently sixth after winning their first match in six league matches last week.

On their match against second-placed Man City on Sunday, Crouch predicted: “This is always a tough one, isn’t it? I’d like to go for 2-2 because it’s been working for me and I can just see it.”

He added: “I’m going to go with Hugo Ekitike to score first.”

On Liverpool in general, Crouch continued: “I thought Liverpool did well on the weekend [against Newcastle]. Florian Wirtz looked sharp and Ekitike.

“Do you know what Ekitike’s second goal reminded me of? It reminded me of peak Fernando Torres at Anfield, where he slows people down and then bursts.

“I remember Torres doing that to Rio [Ferdinand] a couple of times, where he slowed him down and then bang, gone with the pace, outside the right foot. It reminded me of him.”

On facing Man City, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said in a press conference on Thursday: “Well, I mean [what] you remember is that a game we played over there in the first half we were completely outplayed for large parts, not for a complete 45 minutes, but for large parts. It’s another moment for us to see where we are in the development of this team.

“That, of course, being said, we also know the importance of a result on Sunday but that goes for all the 20 teams that are playing this weekend in the Premier League.

“It’s the end phase of the season so results matter more and more. [They are] a very good team that were even able to win yesterday against the team [Newcastle United] that we beat during the weekend not even with their starters.

“That tells you combined with the game we played against them what a force City still is and always will be.”

