Peter Crouch has backed Liverpool to bounce back when they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool suffered back-to-back defeats for only the second time in Arne Slot’s reign when they backed up Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace with a 1-0 loss at Galatasaray in the Champions League.

They take on Chelsea away from home this weekend and will go into the match behind Arsenal in the Premier League table if the Gunners beat West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have also found it difficult of late but won their most recent match against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on Tuesday night.

And despite Liverpool losing their last two games, ex-Reds striker Crouch has boldly predicted a convincing away win at Stamford Bridge.

“Obviously, with Arsenal winning in the last minute, it feels like they’re in the ascendancy a little bit,” he said on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“Liverpool probably need a reaction, but it’s a tough place to go, obviously, at Chelsea.

“I do think Liverpool will get a result here, though.”

Asked to give a score prediction, Crouch replied: “I’m going to go 3-1 Liverpool.”

LIVERPOOL OPINIONS IN THE MAILBOX…📬

👉 Liverpool rue Salah contract as ‘ageing’ Van Dijk fails to handle ‘complete sh*t’

👉 Liverpool signing ‘offers nothing’ and ‘needs to be dropped’ long before ‘confused’ Wirtz

👉 The truth behind Liverpool and their £400m spend: one ‘downgrade’ and what Wirtz needs ‘more’ of

👉 Arsenal favourites? Only a Van Dijk injury would tip that balance

Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is out until the November international break after injuring his hamstring against Galatasaray.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have plenty of their own injury concerns.

Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo will all miss out, while Trevoh Chalobah is suspended.

After beating Benfica, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “We lost Andrey Santos, who will be out until after the international break.

“We have seven or eight players out. It is difficult to pick the same XI. But it is what it is. We need to adapt.”

READ MORE: Arsenal join fellow Big Six clubs in CRISIS as ‘Champions League problem laid bare’