Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has hit out at Arsenal over a lack of “respect” and insists the criticism he’s faced over his negative tactics on Wednesday “makes no difference to my decision making”.

Rosenior set his stall out to keep it tight for an hour at the Emirates despite Chelsea’s need for a goal, before sending Cole Palmer and Estevao in the last 30 minutes to put more pressure on the Gunners.

The goal needed to send the game to extra time didn’t materialise and a last-gasp breakaway by Arsenal saw Kai Havertz score the second-leg winner and confirm the hosts will play the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City after winning the semi-final tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Rosenior’s tactics have been questioned in the aftermath, but the 41-year-old insists his side produced a “very, very solid performance” and he won’t alter his plans on the basis of what pundits or fans say.

He said: “The noise doesn’t surprise me at all. What other teams do has nothing to do with me.

“What people say outside the club makes no difference to my decision making. In hindsight, we didn’t go through so there are always things you can do differently, but that was a very, very solid performance against a team very good at home.”

Rosenior also made headlines for shouting at Arsenal players to “stay in their own half” of the pitch during the pre-game warm-ups in a social media clip that went viral.

READ MORE: Chelsea labelled ‘pathetic’ three times over after Arsenal bore to final

And while the Blues boss insists he has no problem with anyone at Arsenal, he believes they failed to “show respect” to his side.

He said: “It wasn’t the players. When you warm up, we have our half and the other team have their half. I’ve never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the other team’s territory. I thought they were affecting our warm up.

“I asked them, maybe not politely, to move away. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. It was just in that moment, I don’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

* Real Madrid ‘prefer to pay’ £86m for Chelsea star than swap Tchouameni but ‘offer’ two more players

* Arsenal ‘out-thought’ by Chelsea but ‘squeeze through’ before Guardiola controversy

* Merson slams Rosenior decision as Chelsea star ‘wasted’ with Arsenal man Gyokeres ‘struggling’

Rosenior has chopped and changed his starting XI since taking the reins at Chelsea, much like Enzo Maresca before him, and told the press conference ahead of their clash at Wolves on Saturday that’s because “I don’t have a best XI”.

He added: “I got asked this question not long ago – I don’t have a best XI. I have a best starting team and a best finishing team.

“I don’t think best XIs are the way to go. I’m learning about the group all the time. They know the journey I want to go on with them.”