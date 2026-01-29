Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling has been tipped for a move to Tottenham by former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

The ex-England international left Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Chelsea confirming that Sterling had left by “mutual agreement” after three-and-a-half years at the club.

A Chelsea statement read: ‘Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

‘We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career.’

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal but only made seven Premier League starts in his 27 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal decided not to take him to the Emirates Stadium in a permanent deal in the summer and he was part of Enzo Maresca’s ‘bomb squad’ with Sterling left out of the first team.

Sterling has now not played a competitive match in eight months but former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara reckons Spurs could do a lot worse than signing the former Manchester City and Liverpool star.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “I would have him at Tottenham.

“I would absolutely take Sterling at Tottenham. I think he’s a good player. He’s better than what we’ve got.”

O’Hara added: “I’d sign him on a contract to the end of the season if he was willing to do that.

“I don’t know what other offers he’s got in terms of, he might have a long-term contract in Saudi offering him loads of money.

“But if the candle is still lit and he wants to still be a Premier League football player I would give him an opportunity at Tottenham.”

On Sterling’s attitude, O’Hara continued: “I think he still has the desire.

“He’s been training on his own and he’s had his contract paid up. He wouldn’t have got the full settlement so he’s basically turned around to them and said I can’t be here anymore I need to go and play.

“So for me he’s got the desire to play. Spurs need a left winger. Now, I’m not saying you give him a long-term deal but I’d give him a contract if he was on offer on a free, you get Sterling in a football club.

“I think he’s a good player. I think he could still produce moments. I think if he got his confidence back and a bit of belief I would have him at Tottenham.”