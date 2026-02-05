Chelsea will receive at least £2.8million from Liverpool in compensation for the signing of teenager Rio Ngumoha in September 2024, according to David Ornstein.

Ngumoha left Chelsea’s academy to join Liverpool as a youth player in September 2024 after coming through the Blues’ development system.

Why Liverpool owe Chelsea compensation for Rio Ngumoha

Under Premier League rules, when an under-18 player moves clubs, the new club must pay compensation to his training club to reflect development costs, regardless of a transfer fee being agreed.

Chelsea have been demanding a significant compensation fee based on Ngumoha’s potential and their investment in his development, and have been particularly keen for Liverpool to pay up following his breakthrough into the Reds’ first team.

It has been a notable dispute between the two Premier League clubs, and a tribunal has now ruled that Chelsea are owed up to £6.8million.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Konate tipped to leave Liverpool as former Premier League chief predicts exit

* ‘We are not stupid’ – Slot speaks out on Van Dijk future at Liverpool after Jacquet signing

* 2025/26 Premier League player stats: Van Dijk leads passes, touches, aerial duels won, minutes played

Tribunal ruling confirms Ngumoha payment structure

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool will pay Chelsea a minimum of £2.8m, with the compensation package potentially rising by a further £4m.

That £4m is dependent on performance-related contingencies, while Chelsea would also be owed 20 per cent of the profit if Ngumoha is sold.

Those add-ons relate to potential international honours, senior appearances and future contracts.

The report explains:

Ngumoha moved to Anfield as a 16-year-old in September 2024 after leaving Chelsea’s academy. That entitled the Stamford Bridge club to receive costs for the winger’s training and development, with the amount decided by a Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) tribunal. The settlement is non-negotiable, but bonuses can follow the fixed price if certain milestones are met.

What next for Rio Ngumoha?

Ngumoha enjoyed a productive pre-season last summer and has been a useful squad player for Liverpool this campaign.

The 16-year-old has not started a Premier League or Champions League match in 2025/26 but has featured 13 times across all competitions, scoring once.

His only goal came in the final seconds against Newcastle United in the top flight on matchday two as Liverpool started the season strongly.

Liverpool won their opening five league games before going on a dismal run of six defeats in seven matches.

That all but ended their Premier League title defence, but the Reds remain in the FA Cup and have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.

There is plenty of football to be played between now and the end of the season, so there is still more to come from Ngumoha in 2025/26.

READ MORE: Premier League player power rankings: Arsenal star top as Haaland drops further; Wirtz climbs