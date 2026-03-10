Chelsea ‘preparing €100m offer’ for Serie A’s best striker with Todd Boehly ready to break model

Chelsea are ready to go big for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Blues’ co-owner, Todd Boehly, is seemingly set to break the club’s current model.

Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are the three recognised centre-forwards in the current Chelsea squad.

While Pedro has done well by scoring 18 goals and giving nine assists in 39 appearances this season, Delap has been underwhelming, and Guiu has started just once in the Premier League for the Blues.

If Chelsea are to get back to regularly challenging for the Premier League title and the Champions League, then it is imperative that they sign a world-class striker.

Lautaro Martinez certainly falls in the world-class category, with the Inter Milan and Argentina international striker one of the best there is.

The 28-year-old goal machine has found the back of the net 171 times and given 54 assists in 370 appearances for Inter so far this season.

Martinez has been the best striker in Italy this season, having scored 14 goals in Serie A and leading the Capocannoniere.

The striker is a serial winner, too, clinching Serie A with Inter in 2021 and 2024 as well as helping them reach the finals of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025 and the Europa League in 2020.

Martinez has been a huge success with Argentina as well, winning the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

According to La Nacion, Chelsea are ready to go big for Martinez and bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine news outlet has reported that Martinez’s ‘name has surfaced in connection with Chelsea’.

Chelsea, who won the UEFA Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup last summer, are ‘preparing a €100million offer’ for the Inter striker.

It is not common for Chelsea under Boehly to splash the cash on older players who are at the top of their game.

Chelsea paid Manchester City £50m for Raheem Sterling in the summer of 2022 when he was 27.

Tosin Adarabioyo was 26 when he moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2024, but the defender arrived at Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

If La Nacion is to be believed, then Boehly could be about to break his tried-and-tested model to make a signing that could bring immediate success to Chelsea.

