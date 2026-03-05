In the last few weeks, the Premier League has been wondering if life was better in the good ol’ days.

A world where a quarter of the goals didn’t come from set-pieces. When no one knew who Nicolas Jover was. When Yaya Toure was scoring bangers rather than sitting in the Sky Sports studio looking upon a game like Vito Corleone finding the bullet-riddled body of his oldest son.

You may agree, you may disagree but what unites most of us is this: Fabrizio Romano is a scourge on the game.

The 33-year-old has emerged as the leading face of the transfer market. His catchphrase of ‘Here we go’ is supposedly he final say in any transfer matter and if a deal is worth knowing about, Romano has tweeted about it a hundred times already.

Romano’s Twitter is like a 24-hour news channel. He, or the team he employs, tweets dozens of times a day. A simple story is split up into four or five different posts, almost all of them with an image attached, designed to take up more of your timeline as you scroll past. Yes, we’re jealous.

The purpose of Romano’s social media output is obvious – to farm engagement. He has 27m followers on X, almost three million subscribers on YouTube and 42.5m followers on Instagram. Almost every image he posts of himself has a phone next to his ear (have you heard of AirPods, Fabrizio?). One of his pinned videos sees him pitch-side in Saudi, giving Cristiano Ronaldo the double thumbs-up with the player looking back at him like ‘oh it’s that weird social media man.’

Admittedly, I am 30 years old and recognise this content is not designed for me. A T-shirt with a personalised Romano tweet and video (costs £125 by the way) is this generation’s Match magazine.

To be fair to him, Romano has also perfected his income avenues. You can pay £100 for a short video on Cameo, announcing your birthday, wedding or any other day with a ‘Here we go!’. He has an official store where you can pay £36 to have a tweet of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid printed on a t-shirt. He also streams on YouTube where he receives donations while he reads updates he tweets for free at the same time.

He also does a great number of brand deals from mobile games to betting apps to companion apps for watching football.

It is a capitalist world so no one is going to have too much of a pop at Romano for making the most of it while the sun shines, even if he is most likely selling to children. Romano’s 24-hour coverage is a product of its time and while that in itself is harmless, there is a more sinister side to the Here We Go merchant.

On Monday, Romano posted a video of himself chatting not about the latest transfer rumour or the weekend’s results but instead about the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. Ever heard of it? No, us neither but Google tells us it brings humanitarian relief to children around the world.

Here’s what Fabrizio had to say about it:

“King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, over ten years since its inception. The centre has implemented 4,212 projects in 113 countries worldwide, reflecting the leading humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia. “The centre has launched a number of pioneering qualitative projects, most notably [Project Masam] for clearing Yemeni lands of mines, which has removed 540,000 mines to date.”

Alongside this glowing endorsement was the ‘#ad’ that influencers are legally required to put on posts to let their young, impressionable audience know that Romano had not decided to speak out of the goodness of his heart to promote the humanitarian relief effort of Saudi Arabia.

But Romano’s shilling for Saudi Arabia is not the first time he has used his considerable platform to fill his own pocket.

In 2024, Danish outlet Tipsbladet said they had proof that Romano and his people had contacted FC Copenhagen and Norwegian Vålerenga to say that if they paid him, Romano would tweet about their players in the hopes that other clubs would become interested or pay a bigger fee.

Digging a little deeper suggests Romano’s spotlight is often focused where the money lies. He received plenty of criticism for tweeting a lot about interest in Mason Greenwood with some suggesting the player’s agent was behind the tweets. He has done similar for Ronaldo and it is hard not to go a few hours without a tweet or post about the latest movements of the 41-year-old.

But more than taking money from a sportswashing dictatorship or a player once accused of rape, Romano’s worst offence came in the summer of 2025 when Diogo Jota and his brother André were killed in a car crash. While the world mourned, Romano posted over 100 times on the topic with few of them having any merit.

It is a shameless money grab and one which is openly profiting from the death of two human beings.

Romano was criticised at the time but the thing about his output is that in the minutes it took for you to be annoyed, he has tweeted about five or six other things. The topic is always moving and the attention with it.

In the 24 hours after Romano posted his Saudi ad, he tweeted 37 times. Contractual obligation ticked, money deposited in the account and sufficiently buried that everyone will forget about it.

Romano is a product of the evolution of social media but the oversaturation of transfer stories is far from the worst of his traits. He has built an enormous social media following, the kind LinkedIn people salivate over, and he has shown he is willing to sell it to the highest bidder, regardless of the content.

Forget the Goldbridges of this world or fans letting their hair grow out. Romano and his platform for hire is exactly what is wrong with the modern game.

