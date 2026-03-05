Owen Hargreaves has given his full backing to Michael Carrick to become permanent Man Utd boss.

Owen Hargreaves insists Michael Carrick is doing a “brilliant job” at Manchester United and predicts “absolute uproar” if INEOS fail to hand him the permanent reins at Old Trafford.

Carrick had overseen six wins and a draw as interim manager, leading United into third place in the Premier League, before defeat at St James’ Park ended his unbeaten run.

United remain third but are now locked in a real battle with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool for what looks set to be three Champions League qualification spots.

Carrick and his team have a huge advantage over their rivals in the race as they don’t have European football to contend with this season.

But despite that advantage and what have been some pretty limp performances of late even before the horribly lethargic defeat to ten-man Newcastle, Hargreaves thinks it would be impossible for the INEOS bosses at United not to give him the permanent job if Carrick leads them back into the Champions League.

Asked if the comparisons between Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, another former Red Devils player who was handed the reins after an interim spell at Old Trafford, are “unfair” before the clash with Newcastle, Owen Hargreaves gave his full backing to Carrick for the permanent role if United finish in the top five.

“Yeah, every situation is different,” he replied. “Obviously, people are going to have that in their mind. The biggest compliment I can pay Michael is that he manages just like he played – so understated and with real class.

“He’s prepared. It’s not about him. He was a brilliant player, and he still knew a brilliant job as a manager. He’s a young manager and I think one thing Carrick has is he’s good with people, and he he’s given all these boys confidence to go and achieve success.

“Michael knows what it’s like to be a player, be under pressure. Deal with the pressure, deal with the fans, deal with higher ups in the football club. And so far, he’s done it perfect.”

Asked if it’s “his job to lose”, Hargreaves added: “Has to be! If he gets into the top five, they can’t not give it to him and if they don’t there’s going to be an absolute uproar.

“Because from where they were to where they’ll finish in the champions league places, then they’ll have money to spend to be one of the top teams. I don’t see you could not give it to him if he finishes in the top five. I don’t even see how that could be possible.”

Shay Given called for “level heads” from the United decision-makers after the defeat.

He said: “They’ve lost the game of football; it’s not the end of the world. I think Michael Carrick spoke really well after the game.

“You don’t want a media pile on now, saying ‘he’s not the right man for the job’ after one defeat. This is a Premier League. This is St James’s Park. This is a tough place to come at the best of times and Newcastle had a huge response tonight.

“It’s about keeping level heads, thinking about where they were and where they’re at from where he took over the football club, sitting in third in the Premier League. It’s not all doom and gloom after one result.”

