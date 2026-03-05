Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor could already face being replaced before the end of the season after his horror start, according to reports.

Spurs sacked Thomas Frank at the beginning of February after an awful run of results in the Premier League that has seen them languishing towards the foot of the table.

And it hasn’t got any better under new interim boss Tudor, who has rarely stayed at one club more than a year or two, with Tottenham losing both their matches under the Croatian so far against Arsenal and Fulham.

Tottenham, who face Crystal Palace at home on Thursday night, are now just one point outside the relegation zone after West Ham beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

It seems extremely unlikely that Tottenham would choose to find another manager before the end of the season but the potential of relegation could make them act.

And Italian publication Calciomercato has claimed that Tudor is ‘already at risk of being sacked’ ahead of their clash with Palace on Thursday.

Tudor ‘was supposed to halt the London club’s free fall. Instead, just ten days after taking office, the Croatian manager is already facing possible dismissal.’

Another loss ‘could push the management to intervene quickly’ with West Ham and Nottingham Forest closing in and the report adds: ‘The manager’s message is clear: patience is running out, responsibility is shared, and the margin for error is rapidly diminishing. This hard line, however, risks further undermining the balance within the dressing room.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons Tudor could be sacked if Spurs lose against Palace and labelled the whole club a “farce”.

O’Hara said on Sky Sports Fan Club: “I haven’t seen any evidence they have got better.

“They’ve got Crystal Palace at home on Thursday. If they lose that game, I can see them getting rid of him. He’s come in all guns blazing. You’ve been here five minutes. What you don’t need right now is a manager coming in and digging everyone out.

“You need someone coming in to breed some confidence and life out of these players. You’ve come in to get results. At the moment, you’re doing all these interviews…it’s risky business.

“I’d get rid of him [if he loses to Palace]. He’s an interim manager, and he’s lost the first three games. It’s a farce, but Tottenham is a farce.”

Speaking ahead of their match against Palace on Thursday, Tudor told reporters: “Coaches always feel the pressure. It’s a seven [out of ten]. It’s always a part of the job to feel the pressure, but also to enjoy in this job as much as you can enjoy.

“Good moments you enjoy, bad moments you don’t enjoy, but the pressure is always there. When I was 10, trying to be a football player, there was pressure. Start to play with the first team, I always feel the pressure.

“It’s a part of my life, and all the coaches, they live with that; it’s a normal part of that. But you need to find in that job some beauty, otherwise you don’t do this job. The beauty sometimes is difficult, challenges are very difficult, but you need to find beauty in that.”

The Tottenham interim boss added: “Everyone understands the situation. There is something wrong if you don’t understand. My job is to put the pressure away, but their job is to accept that the pressure is there.

“So the pressure is everywhere, but you need to love this job. There’s real pressure out there. People need to make money for their families or are working in jobs like doctors who are doing operations and they decide about life and death. That’s the real pressure.

“You need to be ready to accept this and stand up. Take responsibility. Have the courage to confront these things. This is the best way to do it, the only way to do it.

“I hope we have, and I’m sure because I saw in the training, the players to step up, take responsibility and make us start putting in, first of all, good performances, and after also win points.”

