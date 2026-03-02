It’s not taken long for Igor Tudor to seemingly start losing his mind at Tottenham Hotspur after accusing his players of lacking ‘brain’ in the damaging 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday.

Spurs remain 16th in the table after failing to record their first Premier League victory of 2026 at Craven Cottage, although defeats for relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and West Ham softened that blow ever so slightly.

Tudor initially took his anger out on the officials and a ‘cheating’ Raul Jimenez after the contest, blaming them for refusing to overturn the home side’s opening goal.

Indeed, the Tottenham interim boss said: “Their first goal changes the situation on the pitch. It’s a big refereeing mistake. There’s no consistency last week, what happened today was incredible. The referee was incredible today – not giving a goal there is madness.

“It’s about consistency of the decision, they need to understand even if it is a soft touch but he is not watching the ball, it is a foul. He [Jimenez] gained an advantage and they scored. You need to give these fouls.”

But, after venting his frustration over matters beyond his control, Tudor then turned on his team and intimated that his messages are clearly not getting through.

The Croatian had the best part of the week to prepare for the north London derby hammering by Arsenal, although that was almost a free pass as he got to know the abilities of his players.

However, after another week of preparation before the trip to Craven Cottage, the fact that Spurs once again looked so disjointed should really see the finger being pointed at Tudor, but not as far as the former Juventus chief is concerned.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, a downbeat Tudor was clearly taking a shot at his players as he said: “I cannot tell you anything new.

“We need to find the forces inside each of us. I said to the players: ‘It’s always what you’re going to do, what you want to do with yourself,’ you know? More personality, more wish to do before reacting, plenty of things… We are lacking when we attack, we lack the quality to score the goal. We are lacking in the middle to run and we are lacking behind to stay there to suffer and not concede the goal. So, an amazing situation. Amazing.”

Tudor also insisted that him switching to a 4-4-2 formation, away from his normal 3-4-2-1, was not the problem and accused his players of lacking “brain” to be able to cope with those changes.

He added: “It’s not about systems at the moment. They arrive [at the ball] before us. They predict and we are always late on everything. That’s the problem.”

Tottenham will again get the chance to record that elusive first domestic win of 2026 on Thursday evening when they host London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League.