Amorim’s camp break silence to put blame on Man Utd players after sensational Carrick form

A former Man Utd coach under Ruben Amorim has seemingly placed the blame on the Red Devils players for failing to implement their ideas.

Amorim is yet to speak publicly after his disastrous 14-month spell at Man Utd ended at the beginning of January but one his coaches, Adelio Candido, has decided to has opened the lid slightly on the Portuguese manager’s time at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick, who replaced Amorim as interim head coach until the end of the season, has guided his side to six wins and a draw in his seven matches in charge.

The former Man Utd midfielder has shown how easy it is to turn around this bunch of talented players but Amorim really struggled to get them to effectively play to his style.

And Amorim’s coach, Candido, insists that it felt like the Man Utd players weren’t open enough to “fully implement” the ideas he, Amorim and widing coaching team had.

Candido told Portuguese outlet A Bola: “Experience is always experience, whether the outcome is good or bad, we always come away with learning.

“In Manchester, I really liked the city and the way the fans experience football, more focused on the project than on the immediate result.

“What I liked least was, without a doubt, feeling that our ideas weren’t fully implemented.”

Amorim has not taken another job yet and Candido is waiting for the call ahead of their next adventure, he added: “Only the future will tell if leaving was bad for our careers or not.

“Right now I’m enjoying my free time with my family without thinking too much about the future, but I know that when my phone rings, Ruben will talk to me.”

During his final press conference for the club, following their 1-1 draw against Leeds, Amorim sensationally claimed that he’d come to Man Utd to be a manager and not a head coach.

In an explosive finish to his press conference at Elland Road, Amorim said: “I notice that you receive selective information about everything.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.

“I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United and it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.

“That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

When asked if he felt that assurances from Man Utd had not been fulfilled, Amorim added: “I just want to say I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.

“I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach.

“Every department – the scouting department, the sport director – needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on.”