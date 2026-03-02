Neville names Amorim signing who could be ‘game-changing’ for Man Utd as ‘fail’ claim is made

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists that the signing of Benjamin Sesko could be a “game-changer” going forward for the Red Devils.

Sesko smashed home a header on 65 minutes to complete a 2-1 comeback win for Man Utd against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Maxence Lacroix, who was later sent off, put the Eagles ahead at Old Trafford before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Sesko’s effort gave Man Utd all three points.

Sesko has taken a lot of criticism this season for failing to hit the ground running at Man Utd after Ruben Amorim brought him to the club in the summer in a £74m deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

But Sesko has now hit a purple patch for Man Utd with seven goals in his last eight matches in all competitions after the Slovenia international had scored just two before that.

And Neville insists that if Sesko can grow and continue on his current trajectory then it will be “a big, big thing” for Man Utd moving forward.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I have to say the goal from Benjamin Sesko is an absolute beauty. It’s a brilliant header, a proper header.

“He’s got confidence now and he got a start today which had to happen after his recent form. The confidence, the goals, the finishes… they’re some brilliant goals he’s scoring by the way.

“He’s definitely improved enormously. Michael Carrick never picked him in the team, he didn’t pick him in the team until today so he’s obviously had doubts about him in terms of not being right or not being quite there.

“The goal today is really good. I think he’s working Sesko into form and that’s a game-changer for Man United because they cannot have another centre-forward come to the club and fail. They just can’t.

“[Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha have looked like United players from the start, just in terms of their confidence, power and strength.

“But now if Sesko can grow – and he already looks physically better and quicker – then that is a big, big thing.

“If Carrick can get the best out of him that means in the summer you can concentrate on other positions like in midfield with Casemiro leaving. You can concentrate maybe on a full-back and a centre-back because they do still have problems in those positions still that need dealing with.

“But maybe now you can leave the attacking players because you’ve got Sesko, Cunha, Mbeumo, Bruno, Amad, Mount – they will cause problems to any team.

“Michael Carrick has doubled or trebled the value of the United squad from where they were under Ruben Amorim. He’s made players that we doubted look like really good players.

“That will please the owners of course because there’s been so must waste it’s untrue. It’s a complete transformation.”

