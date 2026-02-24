Gary Neville has warned Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick that he “would kill” one of his players if he does not start against Crystal Palace.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won five of their previous six matches in the Premier League to significantly boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Carrick is getting a lot more out of this United squad than predecessor Ruben Amorim, with each of their 2025/26 signings making a positive impact.

This includes Benjamin Sesko, who has scored in three consecutive matches off the bench after flattering to deceive under Amorim.

Sesko clinically finished off a counter-attack to score the only goal in United’s 1-0 win against Everton on Monday night. Now, Neville has explained why he thinks the forward must start against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

“His celebration I think was a message to everybody,” Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“It was a message saying ‘get me in this damn team now. This is my start next time’. I think he will have been really disappointed having scored a wonderful goal against West Ham not to be in the team today.”

He continued: “For Sesko now, I think on Sunday against Crystal Palace, he starts. And I haven’t always been convinced about him this season.

“But what you have to do is move with what you see. United have struggled in the last couple of games against West Ham and Everton.

“He looks like he’s growing in his game and his body and his confidence is high so I think on Sunday Michael Carrick starts him. I think it would kill the lad if he didn’t start on Sunday.”

Neville has also called for Sesko to come into the team ahead of Amad Diallo.

“We will probably see Matheus Cunha on the left, Bryan Mbeumo on the right, Sesko up top and Bruno in behind,” Neville said on Sunday’s game.

“And I think Amad will just slip in behind for a game. Amad has been really good but Sesko has to start, he’s been scoring winners and equalisers, you have to put him in.”

After the win against Everton, Carrick admitted that Sesko is “growing as a player” at Man Utd.

“He is growing as a player,” Carrick said after Man Utd’s win against Everton.

“Sometimes it’s big steps, sometimes it’s little steps. He has taken some huge ones recently.

“The confidence and belief he is playing with is great to see.”