Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres “set himself a level” with his brace against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and must now “kick on”, says Gary Neville.

Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze both scored twice as Arsenal smashed their north London rivals 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was a huge moment for Gyokeres, who scored his first Premier League goals against a ‘Big Six’ rival, although Spurs are currently a lowly 16th in the table.

The Swedish international has struggled to fully convince since completing a £64million move from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Gyokeres’ performances have left plenty to be desired at times, but he showed what he is capable of and now has 10 Premier League goals from 26 appearances this season.

During commentary, Neville heaped praise on the Arsenal striker. He said live on Sky Sports: “He’s had one of his best games, Gyokeres, by the way.

“He’s played like a proper centre-forward here today. He scored his goal, he’s popped things off and been a nuisance. He’s held it up.

“Player of the Match goes to Gyokeres. It’s the best I’ve seen him in a big game. He’s never going to be the most perfect striker, but to be a nuisance and score goals, I think he deserves it.”

Neville expanded on Gyokeres’ performance after the game and said he is a “rugged” striker he admires, even if the jury remains out on him.

“It was so important what Gyokeres did today,” Neville said on his podcast.

“I like a centre-forward who’s imperfect, who’s a bit rugged, a bit of a handful. He doesn’t do everything in a smooth or perfect way. There have been times this season when you’ve thought, ‘Is he a hit or is he a miss? Is he good or is he average?’

“I thought he looked leaner and fitter, and I don’t know how that happens as we’ve seen him a lot in the past few weeks. He looked like he had more legs and power, rather than looking heavy and ungainly, like he’s running in treacle.”

Neville added that his brace in Arsenal’s biggest derby was “his best moment of the season” but urged the Swede to “kick on” after “setting himself a level”.

“He was really good,” the former Manchester United and England right-back said. “The first one was a really good goal. Eze being up there alongside him just means he gets a yard.

“He gets his glory moment at the end when he can celebrate to his heart’s content.

“Gyokeres, who’s not been brilliant, it was his best moment of the season.

“His general performance was what you would expect from him. He needs to kick on from that because he’s set himself a level.”

