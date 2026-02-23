Shearer questions whether £60m star is ‘enough to take Chelsea to next level’ amid Arsenal comparison

Alan Shearer has questioned whether Joao Pedro is “enough to take Chelsea to the next level” as Gary Lineker likens him to Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday with the point taking Liam Rosenior’s side up to fourth in the table, although Man Utd will go back above them if they avoid defeat against Everton on Monday night.

Pedro put Chelsea into the lead on four minutes before the game changed when Wesley Fofana was shown a red card 18 minutes from time and relegation-threatened Burnley equalised through Zian Flemming in second-half injury time.

Brazil international Pedro has scored a healthy 14 goals in all competitions since signing for Chelsea from Brighton for £60m in the summer transfer window.

But Newcastle United legend Shearer reckons Chelsea might need better than Pedro if they want to challenge for major honours once again.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I think Joao Pedro is a really, really talented player.

“Whether he’s enough to take Chelsea to the next level and to where they want to be in terms of titles and the champions League is a different conversation.

“But in terms of his ability, he’s excellent.”

Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker has also been impressed by Pedro and likened the Brazil international with Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

Lineker added: “Another goal for Joao Pedro at the weekend so let’s talk about signed strikers in the Premier League.

“Isak, Ekitike, Pedro, Gyokeres and Sesko were the big ones weren’t they last summer. Ekitike has done really well and similar numbers but Pedro has perhaps gone slightly under the radar in terms of how well he’s done.

“I think he’s a very good footballer, he’s technically very gifted. I think he’s a really good player, he does remind me a little bit of Kai Havertz.

“They’re similar type of players, both very technically gifted and they both almost glide around the pitch. I think he’s a really good player.”

Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards chipped in: “I think Joao Pedro is a little bit different to the other ones you mentioned.

“He’s more of a No. 10 or a false nine. When you look at his goal record it’s very good considering the positions he takes up on the pitch.

“He goes very deep and links the play very well, he’s very clever and really good in the air actually. I think he’s done ever so well and we knew he was excellent from his time at Brighton.”