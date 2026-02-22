Liam Rosenior says Chelsea dropped points at home to Burnley because “a marking assignment wasn’t done” for Zian Flemming’s equaliser.

It was another disappointing result for the Blues at Stamford Bridge as 19th-placed Burnley earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead inside four minutes through Joao Pedro but couldn’t put the game to bed, registering just one more shot on target throughout the entire game.

“From the first goal, we lacked incision when we had control. I want incision. I want us to create wave after wave of attack,” head coach Rosenior said (quotes via Sky Sports).

“We were too safe in our possession. When you give a team, any team, a one-goal advantage, anything can happen.

“I think the frustration is more the last two home games, from being in winning positions and being in control of the game, to not win the two games. That’s the biggest frustration. It’s not a blame on an individual.”

Wesley Fofana was sent off in the 72nd minute – the Blues’ sixth red card in the Premier League this season – and Burnley punished the hosts with a 93rd-minute Flemming header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Set-pieces are proving to be an Achilles’ heel for Chelsea and they almost conceded from another corner in the sixth minute of injury time.

Rosenior then blamed an incorrect “marking assignment” for Burnley’s equaliser. He did not name a player but the culprit(s) appeared to be Andrey Santos and/or Josh Acheampong.

Hard to say who he was talking about but Andrey Santos and Josh Acheampong looked confused about who was picking up who for the goal. Analysis here https://t.co/1PTa94wglO https://t.co/lb3iYSeZtv — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2026

“A marking assignment wasn’t done,” a frustrated Rosenior said. “A player who was assigned that duty marked the wrong player.”

The Chelsea boss added: “We knew their biggest threat with Ward-Prowse on the pitch was set plays. We went as big as we possibly could because that was the only way they could score with 10 men. We still don’t see it out.

“It is unacceptable for their best header of the ball to be free in the box. It is not enough clean sheets and not enough basic and values of defending set pieces.

“There were players on the pitch who were assigned to do their job and who didn’t do their job. That is what cost us the two points.

“Set plays are massive in the Premier League, they’re so important. Our record this season, defending set plays, is not to the level which is required for us to achieve what we want to achieve and that’s something I need to address.”

Chelsea have now drawn consecutive home games having led for most of the game, both against promoted teams.

Leeds United recently came from 2-0 down to salvage a draw and Burnley’s equaliser ensured the Blues will end the season with zero home wins against the three promoted sides having lost to Sunderland in October.

“What has happened with me is we have set fire to four points from two home games,” Rosenior said. “Anyone watching the game, it’s not good enough for a club of this level.

“It’s not good enough for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to be the better team in every game. We need to win games of football.

“I know what the answer is and we will address it in the week. There’s an inquest after every game, whether we win or lose.

“I’m learning about the players. I’m learning about the people you can lean on when things aren’t going your way and you need to see a game out. That’s something we need to address very quickly.”

Rosenior continued: “In my time here: Wolves away, Crystal Palace away, Leeds at home and today, where we’ve conceded goals from moments of lack of concentration, lack of accountability.

“If we want to maximise the potential, which I know is there, we have to address that very quickly.

