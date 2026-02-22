Crystal Palace reportedly want former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate to replace Oliver Glasner until the end of the season.

Southgate is out of work after leaving England following their second successive defeat in a European Championship final.

Defeat to Spain in Germany was Southgate’s final act as Three Lions boss, and a year and a half later, he has still not taken over at a club.

It remains unclear how Southgate would adapt to club management after eight years in charge of the England national team.

His only previous experience managing a club came with Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009, when he stepped into the role after representing the north-east club as a player for five years.

To say the game has changed since then would be an understatement.

He also represented Crystal Palace, where he came through the academy after a spell with Southampton, before enjoying seven years in the first team.

The 55-year-old could continue his trend of managing clubs he played for, with current Eagles head coach Glasner under pressure.

Glasner was untouchable and linked with several top clubs after guiding Palace to FA Cup glory – the club’s first major trophy – last season.

However, Palace’s form in 2025/26 has been very poor following a strong start to the campaign.

They are now facing a relegation battle as the clubs below them continue to improve, with the exception of Tottenham Hotspur, who recently replaced Thomas Frank with former Juventus boss Igor Tudor.

A managerial change at Selhurst Park is guaranteed this year as Glasner’s contract expires in the summer, but there is a chance the Austrian leaves before the end of the season.

Glasner has already insisted he will not step down and aims to see out his contract. Club owner Steve Parish, meanwhile, may be forced to act with Palace sitting 14th in the Premier League table with only one win from their last 11 top-flight matches.

Palace’s FA Cup defence ended at the first hurdle against non-league Macclesfield Town, while their Europa Conference League play-off first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Zrinjski – the second-best team in Bosnia and Herzegovina – on Thursday, adding further pressure on Glasner.

Amid the mounting pressure, Palace are ‘trying to persuade’ Southgate to take interim charge until the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

Southgate, who has also been linked with Manchester United, could be ‘lured’ into a return to Selhurst Park due to his ‘affiliation with the club’. However, Palace are reluctant to offer him a long-term contract, as former Spurs boss Thomas Frank is their preferred candidate to replace Glasner this summer.

Palace fans reportedly appear to have ‘turned on Glasner’, and Southgate is viewed as the safest option to steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

The report states:

Thomas Frank still remains Palace’s number one target for the summer, as they prepare for Glasner’s impending exit from Selhurst Park. While a move to Old Trafford did not transpire, it appears that he is getting closer to a Premier League return through Palace. While it remains unclear if Southgate would be willing to accept an interim position, it appears that the 55-year-old is edging closer to a Premier League return.

