Arsenal deserve credit for their dismantling of Tottenham but one Gunner deserves nothing less than a kicking. Imagine the dive if you did.

If you’re looking for angry and disappointed Liverpool fans, click here. Send your mails to theeditor@football365.com

Did somebody call Dr Tottenham?

Don’t underestimate Dr. Tottenham treatment because it’s works on everybody even arch rival. Whether Arsenal will bottled it or Man City will finished them off by themselves, one thing for sure is that the title race is on.

Mudashiru LFC Ibadan (Or Arsenal just bottled it and we call it a day)

Arsenal deserve credit for that key win

Impressively City-esque performance from the gooners. First signs of being able to make, but then largely eradicate, multiple nervous mistakes mid game at crunch time that I’ve seen from them in a game this big under Arteta ever. Yeah Spurs are wa*k this season, but new manager, at their place, stakes super high, mid-wobble, AND it was a derby??!? I give the Arsenal deserved grief most of the time, but hands up here, fair play to them.

RHT/TS x

(Gyokeres seems to have woken up with some medication from Dr Tottenham, or maybe Spurs are just Portuguese mid table standard…)

READ: 16 Conclusions from Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal: Bottle, relegation, Rice, Gyokeres, Eze, Gallagher

Arsenal deserve MORE credit for that key win

I’m not sure what the editorial meetings look like at F365, but my guess is the brief is ‘team, snide then snide some more’.

I’ve just read the Spurs v Arsenal match report. You’d have thought Arsenal were dismal and lost given the tone of the first couple of paragraphs.

Now, nobody is asking the a bright and shiny BBC headline which stated ‘Arsenal score four against Spurs as they go five points clear’ which has certain ChatGPT glaze about it. But the sheer commitment to a Richard Keys-esque salty reading of the game was disingenuous.

Arsenal won pretty decently. 60% possession and 20 shots, leading to 4 goals. While the conceded goal was sloppy, and endemic of recent mistakes, Arsenal steamrollered Spurs in the second half and celebrated because every game means something now. Backhanded criticisms are boring. And smug.

Time to step up and be the title F365 used to be, back when it was a fan’s voice of football reporting, rich with humour and jibes, and an honest view of the game.

Alexander

Better, Arsenal…better

Let me start with Gyokeres, this was is best game since signing for Arsenal. I hope this continues next week against Chelsea.

The game was much better but our defense is still shaky and I worry whenever teams attack. We got better when Timber was substituted.

We need to shake of the nerves when playing at home, am not sure if the crowd at Emirates has something to do with it.

I don’t like Spurs but that was a goal, and never a foul.

Lwazi, South Africa

Where’s Stewie?

I bet we don’t hear much from “Stewie” after that.

Makes you wonder how he deals with Arsenal playing well, doesn’t it (maybe he thrashes himself half to death in his Tony Pulis Y-Fronts, whilst cutting the heads off Arteta press clippings)?

He certainly only pipes-up from his mum’s spare room when he can spout all his tenuous nicknames about Arsenal playing badly.

We’ll wait, Stewie. We’ll wait…

Andy FTM (fair play, Fulham. Well-deserved and no complaints. Not so long ago we got beat by Burton at home though, so all things considered, life is still pretty good).

Can we talk about that Gabriel dive?

That game just felt like Sky needed Arsenal to win. No acknowledgement of dive for Spurs equaliser. All praise for tap ins and lego head. Var isn’t the problem, it’s the TV rights. They decide.

Anthony Fox

…Gabriel with one of the most pathetic dives you will ever see, and Spurs second ruled out, changing the face of the game. What an absolutely horrendous, pathetic decision. Game is officially gone.

James Byrom

…I know that a foul committed by a defender and a foul committed by an attacker in the box are judged differently, but that Gabriel dive is so shameful it makes me desperately wish for retrospective action.

This is a player whose greatest attribute is physicality, who has contributed countless goals through sheer strength on corners – largely by holding and blocking opponents.

But his dive for the disallowed Spurs goal is an absolute shocking call from the ref, and deserves to be addressed. How can we enjoy this ‘sport’ when that kind of behavious is so richly rewarded?

It’s so hard to like what football has become. VAR ruining games, set-piece fouling being the best way to goal, and diving being constantly rewarded. The worst part of the sport is the officiating, and we just deal with it each week, say nothing and pay our license fees.

Ryan, Bermuda (watched the hockey before the NLD, now there’s a sport where toughness still matters)

Declan Rice and shades of Steve G

It’s just gone 1-1 in the game, writing this in the 35th min.

Declan Rice not letting the players celebrate fully after the Eze goal and giving some kinda lecture to keep their head in the game. Gave me shades of Stevie G.

Then next minutes goes on to become Stevie G by giving the ball away to concede. Just absolutely hilarious & so predictable.

Aman