Man Utd make £70m offer to re-sign former star with ‘open’ Euro giants ‘enticed’ by sale

Man Utd have made an offer to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford from Napoli ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford for Napoli in a transfer worth £52m in the summer of 2024.

McTominay won the Scudetto in his first season at Napoli, who have won Serie A just four times, with the 29-year-old joining a short list of champions at the club, including Diego Maradona.

The midfielder contributed 12 goals and four assists in his first campaign in Serie A and he is currently on ten goals and three assists in all competitions this term.

There have been rumours that Man Utd are interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford with discussions ‘reignited’ in December about a potential return.

And now Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Napoli are ready to ‘listen to offers’ for McTominay in the summer as a potential return to the Premier League gathers pace.

Napoli are ‘seriously considering selling him to strengthen their financial structure’ with the Scotland international one of the highest earners at the club.

Man Utd have ‘re-entered the picture’ for McTominay and ‘the offer, close to €80m (£70m), is enticing to Napoli, who see it as an opportunity to balance their books and reinvest’.

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham insists it would be a “travesty” if the Red Devils didn’t re-sign McTominay if he came

Sheringham told MrQ: “I’m devastated to see Scott McTominay performing so well somewhere else. Manchester United could do with Scott McTominay right this minute.

“When he left Manchester United, I wasn’t happy. Scott McTominay is one of those players who digs in when things aren’t going quite so well and makes things happen.

“I think that’s exactly what you need when you’re struggling. To see him doing so well at Napoli just makes it even more of a bad move on Manchester United’s part, but I am delighted for him on a personal level that he’s doing so well in Italy.

“If he comes back to England, then there’s no way Manchester United can miss out on him. He simply cannot come back to the Premier League without going to Manchester United.

“That would be a travesty. That cannot happen. If he’s coming back to the Premier League, then he has to go to Old Trafford.”