Man City star complicates Rashford transfer progress as Barcelona candidate deals Man Utd blow

Barcelona could look to sign Man City winger Savinho over Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to spend the final six months of last season on loan at Aston Villa after he fell out with Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this year.

Barcelona struck a deal in the summer to take Rashford on loan until the end of the season with Man Utd inserting a €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal.

After Amorim’s sacking, there were rumours that Rashford could come back to Man Utd but that has since been dismissed with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS still hopeful of a sale in the summer.

Despite that, there have been claims that some Man Utd board members are frustrated at the deal as the Red Devils now value him closer to £50m after the first half of his loan spell at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are happy with Rashford this season but there are some doubts whether they will trigger the option due to the affordability of the fee and his huge wages.

And Xavier Vilajoana, one of four Barcelona presidential candidates, has put the Rashford deal in doubt as he explains that the money might be better spent elsewhere.

Vilajoana told ESPN of the possibility of paying Rashford’s clause: “I am someone who believes you should always look in-house first, as I’ve always said, and then look outside depending on the characteristics of the players you have.

“For example, I want to give the example of Jan Virgili, who is currently playing for Mallorca. He’s a great winger.

“I would maybe look at [exercising the clause to re-sign him] as an option, for example, rather than paying the Rashford clause.

“That said, it’s not just the president who arrives and makes the decision. The president arrives, puts things on the table, alternatives are considered, it’s discussed and a decision is made.

“What I am clear on is that if [signing Rashford] is considered to be the best decision from a sporting point of view, the money will be there to make it happen.”

Reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona could attempt to sign Man City winger Savinho over Rashford in the summer as Hansi Flick thinks the Brazilian is ‘better than’ the England international.

The report adds: ‘The comparison with Marcus Rashford arises naturally, and although the England international enjoys a well-established status in European football, Flick believes the Brazilian offers nuances that are more useful for Barcelona’s needs. It’s not just about talent, but also about adapting to the system.’

But there will yet again be financial barriers to overcome for Barcelona, the report continues: ‘The main obstacle, however, is not sporting but financial. Pep Guardiola will not consider a transfer below €45 million, a figure that seriously complicates any approach from Barça. Manchester City is in no hurry and maintains a firm negotiating position regarding the value of its assets. This demand complicates things for Barca . Savinho is enticing in terms of talent and what he can offer, but his price tag makes the operation a difficult challenge to overcome.’

