Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

Barcelona are considering the possibility of triggering the buyout clause in their loan deal for Marcus Rashford before selling on the Man Utd player for a higher fee, according to reports.

Rashford spent the final six months of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with then manager Ruben Amorim, who was sacked by Man Utd last month.

With no immediate future at Old Trafford, Man Utd sent him out on loan this season to La Liga giants Barcelona, who have a £26m (€30m) option to make the deal permanent.

Rashford has been in decent form for the Catalan giants this season, although he has spent quite a bit of time out of the starting XI with nine goals and nine assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

There have been rumours in recent days that Barcelona are struggling to afford the fee and salary for the England international and have been attempting to renegotiate the €30m buyout clause ahead of the summer.

Barcelona seem to want to keep Rashford but only on the right terms and a report on Wednesday insisted that Man Utd ‘regret’ the €30m clause as they believe he is worth at least £50m now.

And now reports in Spain claim that the ‘first meeting regarding Rashford ends with a €60m (£52m) deal that Barcelona must decide whether to accept’.

The Catalan giants original ‘plan is to request another loan’ for Rashford but Man Utd ‘have already made it clear that they will only consider transfer offers’ for the 28-year-old.

With Man Utd refusing to renegotiate the terms, Barcelona ‘have begun to consider the idea of ​​signing Rashford, with the intention of selling him for a higher price, taking advantage of the interest shown by other clubs’.

It is understood that ‘there are some suitors who could be willing to offer as much as €60m (£52m)’ and Barcelona ‘would obtain a significant profit’ if they could quickly sell him on.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the “financial aspect is crucial” for a deal to be done this summer and the Man Utd ‘position is clear’.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “The situation of Marcus Rashford remains open ahead of the summer.

“Barcelona are very happy with his performances and attitude under Hansi Flick and would like to keep him permanently.

“There is a buy option clause set at €30 million, but Barcelona would prefer to negotiate the fee with Manchester United.

“The financial aspect is crucial, not only the transfer fee but also Rashford’s salary structure in a long-term contract.

“From Manchester United’s side, the position is clear: the €30m clause was agreed last summer and remains valid.

“Talks between the clubs and discussions regarding salary terms will determine whether a permanent deal can be reached.”

