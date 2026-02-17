Fabrizio Romano has confirmed reports that Arsenal are interested in signing young Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas in the summer.

The Gunners spent over £250m on new players in the summer transfer market with the Arsenal hierarchy backing Mikel Arteta to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the last three seasons and, thanks in part to the new signings, they are four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with just 12 matches remaining.

The Gunners decided to keep their cheque book closed in the January transfer window as no good opportunities to strengthen the squad presented themselves.

But there is already talk that they will look to bring in more reinforcements next summer to build on a potential Premier League title victory.

Arsenal could be looking to younger players as the Gunners already have a brilliant squad and Real Madrid centre-back Valdepenas has emerged as a target.

A report from Spanish newspaper AS claimed on Monday that a ‘bidding war is brewing’ between Arsenal, German sides Leverkusen and Dortmund and AC Milan for the 19-year-old.

It is understood that Arsenal have ‘the strongest interest’ in the Spanish youngster and appear to be leading the race for Real Madrid starlet.

And now transfer expert Romano has provided his update on the situation with the Italian confirming that Milan are also in the race to sign Valdepenas.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let us move to young talented players and go back to Madrid. Victor Valdepenas, a 19-year-old defender from Real Madrid, is attracting significant interest. I told you in October, and I repeat it now, that he is on the list at Arsenal and is being closely monitored.

“Arsenal are following his situation carefully to understand whether an exit could be possible in the summer transfer window. There is also genuine interest from AC Milan. Milan are keen and are monitoring the player as well. So we have interest from both the Premier League and Serie A.

“In this case, nothing has been decided yet. It is still early and Real Madrid will need to make a decision in the coming months. We also have to see the managerial situation at the club and what direction they want to take. But for sure, Arsenal have been tracking him since October, and now Milan are also in the race. It is shaping up to be a busy situation around Valdepenas.”