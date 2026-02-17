Liverpool: Romano reveals Mac Allister to Man Utd truth with INEOS ‘very busy with midfielders’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd have “nothing advanced or concrete” with Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister amid speculation.

A report on Monday claimed that the Red Devils are ‘weighing up a shock raid on bitter rivals Liverpool‘ for the Argentina international.

There have already been rumours that Mac Allister could leave Anfield in the summer after not hitting the spectacular heights of last season, in which he was part of the PFA Team of the Year.

There was no suggestion in the report that Man Utd have made a move yet and Romano insists that so far there is “nothing advanced or concrete with Mac Allister”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now let us move from defenders to midfielders, because many of you have asked me in the last 24 hours about Alexis Mac Allister and Man Utd. It has been a big story in England, with reports suggesting a possibility for Mac Allister to leave Liverpool and join Man Utd in the summer.

“To answer your questions, at the moment I am not aware of anything concrete or strong in terms of links between Man Utd and Mac Allister. I have told you several times that Man Utd will be very busy with midfielders in the summer. It could be one signing, it could be two, so it is an important position.

“However, before Man Utd decide which midfielder or midfielders they want to bring in, they need to clarify two key points. The first is Champions League football or not, because that will be crucial to understand the available budget.

“The second is the manager. We have to see what happens with Michael Carrick or whether the club appoints a different permanent manager.

“So Man Utd will not make a decision in February about their midfield targets. They have a shortlist with several names being considered and monitored. I have already told you, for example, that Elliot Anderson is appreciated.

“I also mentioned that Carlos Baleba was a top target with Ruben Amorim as coach, and we have to see what happens now that Amorim is no longer there. I told you as well that Sandro Tonali is appreciated by Man Utd, Arsenal and Juventus. There will be movement around these players.

“But before we know who Man Utd truly want, we need to be patient. As things stand, there is nothing advanced or concrete with Mac Allister.

“I expect many links with midfielders because United will be very busy in that position, especially with the decision to part ways with Casemiro at the end of the season.”

