Romano reveals ‘concrete option’ to replace Guardiola as Man City exit depends on two ‘factors’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will “become a concrete option” to replace Pep Guardiola if leaves Man City.

There have been widespread reports that Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season despite his contract running until the summer of 2027.

Guardiola signed a new contract extension in 2024 after speculation that he would leave Man City at the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

There is a chance something similar happens this time but everything is pointing to the Catalan leaving Man City for real this time.

Man City are still rebuilding after a run of four consecutive Premier League titles came to an end last season, when Liverpool won the title under Arne Slot.

Romano has confirmed that Guardiola moving on in the summer “is a genuine possibility” and that Enzo Maresca – who was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season – could be the man to take charge.

Romano said: “There are increasing questions about the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and I can confirm there is a genuine possibility he could leave at the end of the season.

“It is not decided, it has not been communicated, and nothing is guaranteed, but people involved in the situation recognise that the option exists.

“The outcome of the Premier League and Champions League campaigns will be important factors in Pep’s final decision.

“Manchester City are internally assessing potential candidates in case Pep decides to move on, but they have not received any official indication from him.”

Romano added: “One name consistently appreciated at Manchester City is Enzo Maresca.

“Maresca knows the club, has previously worked there, has Premier League experience and is regarded as a talented young coach.

“He would only become a concrete option if Guardiola leaves, but he is a profile City respect and have considered for some time.”

Former Sunderland left-back Michael Gray insists it “felt like a bit of Pep left” when Kevin de Bruyne departed for Napoli in the summer.

Gray said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, I think you can see it in his body language. He’s certainly approached this season a little bit different to this season’s prior, when we’ve seen him in front of camera. I think also, when we’ve seen him in the technical area.

“And I don’t know whether it’s down to in the back of his mind, he might have made a decision that this could be his last season or does he actually stay in the Premier League? I think one of the big things for me is, look, he’s recruited this season and I think there’s been a lot of changes behind the scenes at Manchester City. It’s not the team that he had when he first walked through the door, obviously.

“And I think some of his big stars, I, Kevin de Bruyne, have been probably the top of the list. When he left, it felt like a bit of Pep left, if that makes sense. And I think sometimes this season he’s kind of boiled over a little bit in front of camera.”

