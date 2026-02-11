Jacobs names four managers who could replace Frank at Tottenham with one ‘candidate’ confirmed

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed four potential managers who could succeed Thomas Frank at Tottenham after his sacking on Wednesday.

Spurs were beat 2-1 by Newcastle United on Tuesday night as the Magpies dominated the first half against Frank’s lacklustre side.

A Jacob Ramsey winner for the Geordies inflicted Tottenham‘s 11th league defeat of the season as they extended their a run of games without a win to eight in the Premier League.

16th-placed Tottenham made the decision to sack Frank on Wednesday morning despite attempting to back him “build for the future together”.

A club statement on social media read: “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

“Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

There have already been rumours that Roberto De Zerbi could be one of the candidates to replace Frank after the Italian was sacked by Marseille on Tuesday.

And now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed Mauricio Pochettino, De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola as potential long-term candidates, while Frank’s assistant John Heitinga has been rumoured as a potential interim option.

Giving an update after Frank’s sacking on Wednesday, Jacobs wrote on X: ‘More on Thomas Frank’s Spurs sacking. Club tried to give Frank time, but the situation became untenable. Decision made by Spurs’ leadership team, including Vinai Venkatesham and Johan Lange, and recommended to the board.

‘Nick Beucher also involved and active on behalf of the Lewis family, even though he doesn’t sit on the board. Spurs have various contingency plans in place, including potential interim options.

‘Mauricio Pochettino is a candidate for the permanent vacancy, but is not available until after the World Cup. Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iroala both appreciated by Daniel Levy before his departure, and turned down approaches back then. Frank’s recently-hired assistant John Heitinga remains contracted, as it stands.’

Sky Sports News‘ Michael Bridge and Lyall Thomas have claimed that an interim appointment until the end of the season is seen as the most likely option.

They wrote on Sky Sports‘ blog: ‘As it stands, early indications are that an interim appointment until the end of the season is the most likely route Tottenham will do down.

‘There is expected to be a lot of change among head coaches at various clubs this summer, so it makes sense to wait until then to see who is available to them.

‘Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, Marco Silva at Fulham and Andoni Iraola are all out of contract at the end of June.

‘All three were on Spurs’ radar last summer even though Thomas Frank was first choice at the time, and Glasner has already said he is leaving Selhurst Park.’