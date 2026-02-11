Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham boss with Spurs ‘working through a few contingency plans’

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham head coach after they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

Spurs lost for the 11th time this season on Tuesday night as Newcastle United beat them in a largely dominant display from the Magpies in north London.

Tottenham‘s winless run in the Premier League has now been extended to eight with Spurs 16th in the table and in genuine relegation trouble if they keep losing.

Frank’s side have just one win in 11 Premier League fixtures ahead of their biggest game of the season against Arsenal in 11 days time, which they won’t be expected to win.

There were more chants of “sacked in the morning” coming down from the stands against Newcastle with the Tottenham players were booed off at the end.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that Tottenham ‘have sacked’ Frank and Spurs are now ‘working through a few contingency plans’.

Before Tottenham later confirmed the story in a statement, which read: ‘The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

‘Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

‘Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.’

But Frank told reporters that he wasn’t fearing the sack after losing to Newcastle, he said: “I’m convinced I will be [in the dugout against Arsenal].

“I understand the question, and I understand it’s easy to point on me, but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone.

“If you do something right, you build something that can last. Of course, we are not in a top position now. Everyone knows – directors, ownership, and me – what position we are in, what we need to improve and what we need to do better. That is what we are working very hard on.”

Frank added: “I am also 1000% sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this, with 11 or 12 injuries on the back end of this and what we’ve been facing.

“But I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience.

“I think it is fair to say there are a few before me up here, not only for Tottenham but in many other clubs, that have lost their head many times.

“You need to have a calm head, carry on, keep fighting and keep doing the right thing, make sure we stick together because we can only do this if we stick together.

“That is the board, that is the leaders, that is the players, that is the staff, that is me and that is the fans. We’ve got to get through this.”

The Tottenham boss continued: “We are in a position we don’t want to be in, and we are working very hard day and night to change.

“I also think it is a situation [with injuries] now the club has been in for almost two years, and at the end of last season as well. Clearly it’s a pattern that we struggle to manage Europe and the Premier League.

“It’s something me, the team, the club, the players, we need to learn to do even better physically and mentally to deal with that.

“And part of that, of course, is the 11 injuries or 10 plus a suspension plus another one today [with Wilson Odobert], which of course doesn’t help in a situation like that.

“The injuries need to be massively taken into consideration. I haven’t really said it too much, but everyone can see the impact of things.”