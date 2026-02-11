‘Favourite’ for Man Utd job is ‘admired’ by Tottenham after Thomas Frank is sacked

Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the jobs at Tottenham and Man Utd.

Tottenham are admirers of Man Utd-linked Roberto de Zerbi after sacking Thomas Frank on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Frank lost his job after Spurs were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle on Tuesday evening as their run of matches without a win in the Premier League was extended to eight.

It is now just one win in their last 11 Premier League fixtures for Tottenham with the north London club 16th in the table after 26 matches.

After a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein that Frank had been sacked, Tottenham officially revealed that the head coach is leaving.

A club statement on social media read: “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

READ: Who will be next Tottenham manager now Thomas Frank is sacked? Poch? De Zerbi? Xavi?

“Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

Marseille chose to sack De Zerbi on Tuesday and talkSPORT claim his departure ‘could potentially open up a chance for him to take over at Manchester United or Tottenham with the 46-year-old keen to return to England’.

The former Brighton head coach was sacked after Marseille lost 5-0 against Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend with Les Olympiens now 12 points adrift of the Ligue 1 leaders.

De Zerbi’s departure ‘will likely have alerted’ Man Utd to his availability with the Italian ‘expected to be in the running alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate’.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

* Thomas Frank actually was ‘sacked in the morning’ by rebellious Spurs!

* Premier League sack race: Who’s next after Thomas Frank sack?

* Frank sacking means Howe has claimed consecutive Spurs manager scalps

And it is understood ‘that De Zerbi is also admired by the Tottenham hierarchy’ after they sacked Frank on Wednesday morning.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that De Zerbi is the current ‘favourite’ to take over at Man Utd in the summer and that his ‘destination appears to be Old Trafford’.

Speaking before the Italian’s sacking, Man Utd legend Jaap Stam reckons De Zerbi would be a great fit at Old Trafford.

He said recently: “I like De Zerbi very much, you know, because of how he performed at Brighton and also now in Marseille.

“How he’s playing with his teams, because he plays possession-based football, he’s very good on the ball. He also sets the players in certain positions that it makes it really difficult for the opposition to press them.

“You know, he’s going forward, he attacks. Scores a lot of goals, sometimes concedes, but you know that as a manager. “”But I think he’s also a good man-manager.

“I think he’s also good with the players and giving them the confidence, giving them the attention they need – and not only the starting XI, but also the other players within the squad. And that’s what you need in a big club like that.”