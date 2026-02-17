Man Utd submit ‘powerful offer’ for Barcelona star as INEOS ‘press forward’ to secure summer deal

Man Utd have made a ‘powerful offer’ to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining the Premier League club.

However, the early parts of the season didn’t go to plan with Man Utd continuing their inconsistent form from the previous season under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was sacked last month as Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season, as they bide their time over a decision on a permanent manager.

Carrick has led the Red Devils to four wins and a draw in his first five matches in charge and there have already been some calls to keep him on past the summer.

Whoever is in charge next season, Man Utd already have a plan for the summer and it involves investing heavily in their midfield with one or two new midfielders set to come through the door.

But the Red Devils are also looking at strengthening other areas of their side with left-back an area of weakness, although Luke Shaw has come back into form under Carrick.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Man Utd have put ‘a powerful offer on the table’ for Barcelona left-back Balde, who can also play at right-back.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United have entered the race for the Spanish full-back. Those at Old Trafford believe Balde has room for improvement and that the Premier League could be the ideal stage for him to reach his full potential.

‘The offer is already on the table and is around 40 million euros. A significant sum, especially for a player whose starting position isn’t guaranteed for next season.’

Balde has played 27 times in all competitions this season but his performances have been largely disappointing with three assists and no goals.

And Barcelona ‘believe they could extend the negotiations a bit longer, but acknowledge that the offer is attractive’ and the Catalan side’s coaching staff ‘will have to assess whether they fully trust in his return to competitive form or if they believe it’s time to move on’.

The report finishes by claiming that if Man Utd ‘maintains its interest and improves its offer, the transfer could be expedited’ ahead of the summer transfer window.