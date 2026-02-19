Antony Gordon has ruled out an imminent exit from Newcastle United and described reports linking him to Arsenal and Liverpool as “a load of rubbish.”

Recent reports had suggested the 24-year-old was being targeted by a number of clubs for a potential summer move and scoring four at Qarabag in the Champions League will have been a boost to his value.

But, Gordon insists, there have been no talks between him or any other club and said that parts of the media like to randomly make up names.

“About me? I haven’t seen them. What are they saying?” he said as per ChronicleLive.

“It’s the same old, same old. I think they just pick names out of a hat. They do. I haven’t heard anything; they might want to tell me before they tell you.

“Of course. I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish.”

Gordon was previously linked to Anfield in 2024 and looked close to a move to his boyhood club but suggested his focus is on now staying with Newcastle for the foreseeable future.

“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now,” he said. “You look too far in the future and you start to underperform.

“And believe me I have done that and I am not going to do that now.”

Gordon will likely be rested for the second leg of Newcastle’s Champions League tie after a dominant performance in Azerbaijan. Despite the 6-1 scoreline and his goals which saw him become the club’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League, Gordon suggested he should have scored even more.

“Yeah, I should have scored more – I should have had six goals. I missed two chances that I should score. I don’t want to call them easy but they were chances that I should score. I am always looking for more.

“I scored four but I am that type of person, I am not fully happy with what I have achieved, it should have been six, maybe next time.

“A tie is never dead – even at 6-1. We have all watched football enough, anything can happen.

“They are a great team, they have a lot of quality, I actually think we just defended really well. We didn’t give them many opportunities. But we have our mentality, and we look forward to the next leg.”

