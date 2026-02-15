Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ to sign £95m Arsenal target for two reasons as Salah exit ‘bombshell’ revealed

According to reports, Liverpool have been named as the ‘frontrunners’ ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City for a signing, while Mohamed Salah could leave.

Salah has been heavily linked with a potential exit in recent months as he has butted heads with Arne Slot and remains a target for the Saudi Pro League.

The experienced forward’s form has fallen off a cliff since he was the Premier League’s best player last season, and this summer is probably the right time for him and Liverpool to go their separate ways.

Liverpool are already linked with several potential replacements for Salah, with Newcastle attacker Anthony Gordon among those mooted with a move to Anfield.

Gordon progressed through the ranks at Everton but is a boyhood Liverpool fan and reportedly came close to joining the Premier League giants during the 2024 summer transfer window.

This proposed move ultimately fell through and Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s biggest disappointments this season, only scoring three goals in his 20 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, Gordon is still being touted for a move to a Big Six club, with Caught Offside reporting that the Reds are the ‘frontunners’ over Arsenal and Man City for the potential £95m transfer.

A couple of sources for the outlet said this is because of his affiliation with Liverpool and their long-term interest. They explained: “Liverpool look like the early frontrunners for Gordon,” one source said.

“He grew up there, and his family are Liverpool fans despite him previously being at Everton.”

Another added: “Liverpool’s interest is strong, they’ve admired him for some time and there may already have been some informal contacts to assess the possibility of a move.

“The problem is Newcastle will do everything they can to make life difficult for Liverpool again as they did with Alexander Isak. I don’t expect they’d even consider entering into talks unless they can receive something in the region of £85m, possibly even as high as £95m.”

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, claims a ‘bombshell has dropped’ regarding Salah, who the club are ‘in danger of losing at the end of the season’.

The report adds:

‘Al‑Ittihad are the main Saudi Arabian club in contention for Salah, but we understand that Al‑Nassr are also in the race, especially as Cristiano Ronaldo could leave. The Saudi Pro League wants any deal for Mo Salah done early in the summer transfer window. ‘While Liverpool are publicly insistent that Mo Salah will not leave, sources have told us that, privately, the club are preparing for his departure and are already looking at potential replacements for the former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker.’

