One phase of play involving Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle has sounded “alarm bells” amid renewed interest from Saudi Arabia and the Reds have been told who they should look to bring in to replace the Anfield hero.

Salah is back in the Liverpool team after his future was on a knife edge before he left for AFCON when he told the media that he had been “thrown under a bus” by the club and Arne Slot, whom he claimed he had “no relationship” with after the Reds boss dropped him for a couple of games.

But there has been no notable improvement in Salah’s performances since his return and former Liverpool full-back Steve Nicol picked out one moment in their impressive victory over Newcastle as a cause for concern.

The Scotsman said on ESPN FC: “We’ve all been asking the same question. How can you go from there to there just so quickly? Generally, it takes a bit of time when you start losing a bit of pace and your balance. Newcastle’s right-back Trippier doesn’t play every week because his legs have gone. Trippier is on the other side of his career.

“A ball was played through from Szoboszlai, it could have been played a little firmer, but Trippier caught him comfortably and Salah, during that little passage, at no stage looked comfortable on the ball. He’s got a guy whose legs we do know have gone catching him, having been given a three-yard start.

“That’s got to be alarm bells. When he was making mistakes previously and still scoring important goals, he knew… he has always been the same.”

Nicol also believes that Salah’s loss of pace has affected his confidence in front of goal.

He added: “When he used to give the ball away, it didn’t affect his confidence because he knew he could still pick the top corners out, he could still run past people and score goals and make these assists. But now, there is nothing worse for a footballer when you realise you’re losing things and not sure why, but it affects everything you do.

“Now it’s chipping away at his confidence. That confidence looks like it’s shot because any time he gets in a position where he used to pick the top corner out, he can’t get anywhere close anymore.”

A report on Wednesday claimed Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have decided to make Salah their ‘top choice’ to replace Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, who has left to join Al-Hilal.

The report, which states that Salah is now valued at just €30m (£26m), adds: ‘The officials are closely monitoring the player’s situation with the English club in preparation for contacting him in the coming weeks.

‘The source added that the goal would be to attract Salah in order to strengthen the ranks of Al-Ittihad with his services, especially after the departure of the team’s first star, Benzema, in addition to the great insistence of the Frenchman Moussa Diaby to leave the team next summer, so the place for “Mo” will be available as the future star of the “Tigers” squad and the main right winger for next season if he agrees to come.’

Former West Ham and Liverpool playmaker Joe Cole believes Jarrod Bowen – who should become available if the Hammers are relegated – would be a top replacement for Salah.

“Jarrod is a wonderful footballer, a great character and a hero at West Ham. His name will stand shoulder to shoulder with all the great players that have played for the club,” the ex-Liverpool and West Ham midfielder told Paddy Power.

“He’s loved at the club and he deserves, at the peak of his career, to win silverware and fight at the top level.

“If West Ham were to get relegated, it won’t be anything to do with what Jarrod Bowen has done; he’s been a stalwart for the club. I think he’ll walk away and the majority of the fans will accept that.

“Who does he suit? Obviously, Liverpool, that slot [out wide] might come into play if Mo Salah leaves. He can go and play anywhere.”