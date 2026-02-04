Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has reportedly had a ‘second meeting’ with Real Madrid over replacing Alvaro Arbeloa and has ‘demanded’ six transfers.

Real Madrid are enduring another difficult season as they parted company with Xabi Alonso at the start of this year and replaced him with former Liverpool defender Arbeloa, who was Real Madrid Castilla manager.

Alonso struggled to keep control of the dressing room and there have been signs of Arbeloa having the same problems, with Real Madrid suffering a disappointing exit from the Copa del Rey and being made to settle for a spot in the Champions League play-offs.

The Spanish giants are also second to FC Barcelona in La Liga, with recent rumours suggesting Arbeloa may only prove to be a short-term solution until the summer.

Real Madrid are already being linked with several potential replacements, including Emery, Jurgen Klopp and Joachim Low.

Emery has done a magnificent job at Aston Villa, helping them finish seventh, fourth and sixth in the past three seasons.

Aston Villa have had severe PSR issues to deal with in recent years, so it is pretty miraculous that they are currently a firm favourite to qualify for the Champions League. They are currently third in the Premier League and seven points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool.

However, Emery’s immense work appears to be attracting interest from Real Madrid, with a report at the end of January claiming he had been in contact with the La Liga giants.

Now, a new report in Spain claims Emery has had a ‘second meeting’ with their board and has ‘demanded’ six transfers, which include two ‘star signings’ and four departures.

It is claimed that he wants Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be ‘sacrificed’ as he ‘doesn’t want a team of toxic players’ and ‘suffer the same fate as Alonso’, though these exits ‘haven’t been approved’ by president Florentino Perez.

Emery also reportedly wants to get rid of Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger, with it noted that these exits ‘wouldn’t be as painful’ for Real Madrid.

Regarding signings, it is claimed that he wants Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and one more addition.

The report claims:

‘Most importantly, Emery would demand two star signings, starting with Enzo Fernández. Unai is convinced that Real Madrid urgently needs a playmaker, and his choice is the World Cup champion. ‘Meanwhile, for the attacking positions, Emery would request the arrival of a superstar. For example, names such as Jamal Musiala, Kenan Yildiz, or Morgan Rogers, his protégé at Villa Park.’

