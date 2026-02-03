Bellingham ‘pleads’ with Real Madrid to sign Arsenal target as cheap £60m price tag is revealed

Jude Bellingham desperately wants Real Madrid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window amid links to Arsenal, according to reports.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on deadline day by claiming that Arsenal were looking at a potential late move for Tonali.

He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.

‘Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.’

But transfer journalist Ben Jacobs took to social media to very quickly shut down the rumours with no contact between Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Jacobs took to X to write: ‘Understand Arsenal haven’t made contact for Sandro Tonali and Newcastle’s position is the midfielder is not for sale.’

Reliable journalist David Ornstein later insisted that the Italy international had been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by his agent and that ‘no contact’ was made with the Magpies.

Speaking to Sky Italy on Monday evening, Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso said: “We never had any conversation with Arsenal. Newcastle were never gonna let Tonali leave in January. There’s absolutely nothing into it. We didn’t even talk about it.”

Another report on Tuesday claimed that the Geordies are now ‘braced for blockbuster offers’ from Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in the summer.

And reports in Spain now claim that Newcastle could also have to fight off La Liga giants Real Madrid if they want to keep Tonali, who is wanted by England international Bellingham.

It is understood that Bellingham has ‘pleaded’ with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Newcastle midfielder Tonali, who signed for the Magpies in July 2023 for £55m.

Despite rumours it could cost £100m to sign Tonali, the report in Spain insists that the Italy international ‘has a price tag of around €70m (£60m)’.

The report adds: ‘The Englishman particularly values ​​Tonali’s tactical awareness, his work rate off the ball, and his ability to take on responsibility in big matches. In the Premier League, Tonali has established himself as one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the league, combining defensive work with intelligent ball distribution.’

Bellingham sees Tonali as the ‘ideal partner’ for Aurelien Tchouameni in central midfield with the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder looking for more balance in the middle of the park.

The report continues: ‘Jude Bellingham believes the Italian player can define an era for the club. And in his opinion, Sandro Tonali isn’t just a new signing; he’s a potential saviour for next season.’

