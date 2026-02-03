According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘braced’ for ‘offers’ from three Premier League clubs for Sandro Tonali after he was linked with Arsenal.

One of the more surprising stories on deadline day was Arsenal being ‘offered’ the chance to sign Tonali from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Gunners have been loosely linked with Tonali in recent years and he is among the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Tonali is arguably good enough to play for any team in Europe and he seems to be targeting an exit, with David Ornstein reporting on deadline day that his agent orchestrated surprise talk of a move to Arsenal in the final hours of the January window.

“Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window,” Ornstein said on X.

“25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible.”

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, subsequently claimed that were no substance to speculation linking the midfielder with Arsenal.

“We never had any conversation with Arsenal,” Riso claimed.

“Newcastle were never gonna let Tonali leave in January. There’s absolutely nothing into it. We didn’t even talk about it.”

When asked about Tonali’s valuation, Riso added: “It’s not even being discussed now. We will see around March about Sandro’s valuation but only if Newcastle decide to open doors.

“He’s completely focused on Newcastle United’s season now, it’s nonsense topic.”

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Newcastle are ‘set for a fight’ over Tonali in the summer as they are ‘braced for blockbuster offers’ from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It is suggested that Tonali could cost around £100m in the summer, though it is also noted that he is unlikely to follow Alexander Isak in trying to force an exit.

