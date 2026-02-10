Liverpool star Salah ‘opens talks’ with Al-Ittihad in £62.4m deal after December crisis ‘left its mark’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ‘opened discussions’ to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in the summer, according to reports.

After the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United in December, Salah hit out at the Liverpool for being made a scapegoat for their poor performances and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

The board and Slot made the joint decision to omit Salah from their next squad to face Inter Milan before peace talks saw the Egypt international back in the squad for their 2-0 win over Brighton.

Salah was serenaded by the Kop after the match against the Seagulls but it still feels like his time as a Liverpool player is coming to an end with rumours of his imminent departure in the summer.

Reports in the aftermath of the situation claimed that Salah and Slot have ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’ with the 33-year-old ‘now expected to stay’ until the end of the season, when he’s ‘expected’ to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mirror claimed on Monday that Salah ‘could treble his wages’ if he moves to Saudi Arabia in the summer from around £400k a week to £1.2m a week, which would total £62.4m a year.

And now French publication Foot Mercato have claimed that Salah ‘has opened discussions’ over a potential summer transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, who recently lost Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal.

The ‘December crisis’ between Salah, Liverpool and Slot ‘has subsided, it has nonetheless left its mark’ and Al-Ittihad ‘will be able to capitalise on this, as negotiations with the Egyptian international have already begun’.

Salah, who has contributed two assists and one goal in five appearances since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, is ‘allowing his representative to move forward with negotiations for a transfer’.

Foot Mercato adds: ‘According to our information, his agent is in talks with Al Ittihad , and unlike last year, Mo Salah is much more open to a move to Saudi Arabia. This could satisfy all parties. Liverpool would receive a transfer fee, and Salah would be the one to ultimately decide the move.’

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant thinks Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise would be a good option to replace Salah if the Egyptian leaves Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Pennant told BetSelect earlier this month: “I think the rest of this season will be Mohamed Salah’s final few months at Liverpool. The drop off in his performances is clear for everyone to see.

“It’s night and day compared to what we saw from him over the previous eight seasons. There comes a point for every player where you slowly start to decline and that is happening to him now.

“This could easily be his last season at the club. If a Saudi Pro League club is willing to pay a good fee for him, Liverpool will take it and reinvest in the squad. If they let Salah go, Liverpool need to bring in a proper replacement. I’d personally love to see them sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich.”