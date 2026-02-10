‘I sound like a d***’- Butt makes Man Utd title prediction as Scholes has Arsenal doubts

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt insists that the Red Devils can win the Premier League next season amid their brilliant form under Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have won all four of Carrick’s first four matches to put them fourth in the Premier League and give them a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January after a poor 14 months in charge, and some former players and pundits are starting to come round to the idea of the former Man Utd midfielder replacing the Portuguese coach permanently.

Without saying that Carrick should stay on as manager, former Man Utd midfielder Butt reckons the Red Devils can win the Premier League next season with the right additions over the summer.

Butt said on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Yeah, if they get the right players in I think they could, yeah.

“But that’s more a reflection on the other teams that are around. It’s not two amazing teams fighting for the title and United are right underneath them.

READ: Man Utd in their post-d*ckhead era must ignore Scholes over Romero recommendation

“I said a few months ago that we’re five or six years off winning the league because it’s a plan you need to go through. So I sound like a d*** saying we can challenge next season but I just can’t see any of the other teams running away with it.

“We’ve spoken about Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool – there’s no team there that you can guarantee are going to dominate the Premier League now.

“There’s no team that look like dominating for the next ten years. Arsenal don’t scare me… they are a great team and have a great squad but they don’t put the fear into other teams like Man City did or Arsenal and United did back in the day.

“If you asked me this question two months ago I would have said no but now it looks like we’re going to get back into the Champions League.

“That means your target audiences for players is a lot bigger and you’re going to get better players with more quality.

“If they get back into the Champions League and then get their recruitment right, I think United will have a chance, yeah.”

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League by six points with Man City make sure they kept in touching distance with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

But Man Utd legend Paul Scholes doesn’t see Arsenal dominating for years like the recent great Man City side under Pep Guardiola.

Scholes said: “You’ve got to do it over a season but if you look at the last few weeks, Man United have beat the two teams who are challenging for the title.

“I don’t see Arsenal dominating. You don’t see mind-blowing performances from them, do you?

“You know when a team is special – you looked at Man City under Pep Guardiola and thought, ‘how do we beat them?’

“I’m not looking at Arsenal and thinking they’re miles ahead of everyone and they’re going to win the league for the next few years. I just don’t see that dominance from Arsenal.

“We saw Liverpool win the league last year with that team and then they go and spend £450m and you think, ‘f****** hell, Liverpool could win the league for the next five years, they’re going to be dominant.’

“And look what’s happened to them. Football is funny like that, things can change quite quickly.”