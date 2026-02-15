Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona this season.

Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United is reportedly a ‘possibility’ as FC Barcelona have been ‘forced’ to draw up a four-man ‘Plan B’ list.

During last summer’s transfer window, Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Barcelona decided to take a punt on Rashford after he returned to form during his loan spell at Aston Villa as an alternative to Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

There were doubts about Rashford’s ability to step up for Barcelona, but he has surpassed expectations this season. He has impressed either as a striker or winger, grabbing ten goals and 13 assists in his 34 appearances across all competitions.

This has made it seem that a permanent deal is a formality, but it has also been suggested that Barcelona’s financial issues could prevent a transfer from happening.

Still, a report from Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Barcelona and Rashford are on board with a permanent deal, though there is a ‘new obstacle’.

“I think there’s a willingness from both the club and the player to extend their stay at the Camp Nou. He’s enjoyed a productive campaign so far,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s helped Barcelona to the top of La Liga, they’re into the next round of the Champions League, they’ve already won the Super Cup and they’re in the Spanish Cup semi-finals as well.

“There is an option in there as part of that loan deal for Barcelona to make it a permanent £26million. Rashford is happy there and Barcelona are obviously very happy with his time at the club as well.

“Joan Laporta is a big admirer of Marcus Rashford and as I said, if he stays in charge, I would fully expect a deal to be ironed out. There’s a wish from Rashford himself to stay at Barcelona beyond this loan deal as well.

“So yeah I would think, although there’s maybe a slight obstacle if Laporta is not re-elected, I still think that Barcelona are keen to do this deal. More importantly Marcus Rashford is keen to do the deal as well.”

A report from a Spanish outlet, meanwhile, claims ‘there’s a possibility they won’t have the funds left to cover the cost of the English star’ as they also ‘want a top-level centre-back and striker’.

This means a return to Man Utd is a ‘possibility’ for Rashford, with Barcelona forced to draw up a list of ‘alternatives’ as ‘Plan Bs’.

Jack Grealish, Nicolo Zaniolo, Said El Mala and Malick Fofana are said to be their options.

Regarding Grealish, the report claims: ‘Scouts have drawn up a list of several candidates who could take on the number 14 role, and who would also arrive under very favourable conditions. For example, this is the case of Jack Grealish.

‘Pep Guardiola would be willing to let go of the former Aston Villa player again and would make it as easy as possible for Barça to secure a loan with an option to buy.’

