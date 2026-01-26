Arsenal have been told to make a move for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, but this transfer now surely has no chance of happening…

The Gunners are among the clubs to be loosely linked with a move for Gordon over the past few years.

In Arsenal‘s case, this is because one of their very few weak spots is at left wing, and they certainly have room in their squad for an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

England international Bukayo Saka has been carrying Arsenal’s attack for some time and they need to source a signing to provide similar output on the left.

And former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue thinks that should be the Newcastle star, who would supposedly be a ‘great’ upgrade on their current options.

“I think Trossard, this year, he’s been better than Martinelli. Even when he’s coming off the bench, he scores and plays well,” Eboue told AceOdds.com.

“So I think Arsenal need to strengthen the left-wing spot. Trossard is doing well but he’s not playing every game at his best. So for next season, they need to think about getting new wingers for the left side.

“But Trossard, I’m very happy for him and how he’s doing this season. He’s scored some very important goals for Arsenal so I’m really happy for him.

“I am very surprised to see the performances from Anthony Gordon. When he left Everton and joined Newcastle, you can see the improvement he’s made and how he’s changed the way he plays. So, I’m very happy for him.

“I’m not surprised if Arsenal are thinking of getting Gordon because if he comes to Arsenal, I know that he will do very well. He’s a very good winger. If he comes to Arsenal, he will help the team a lot.

“Because I’m surprised by how well he plays. He’s changed the way he plays. In the Champions League, he’s been great for Newcastle. I think if next year Arsenal think about getting Gordon, it would be very good.”

My response to that is: Has Eboue watched Gordon this season?

There is no doubt that he is a superb footballer on his day, but he is bang out of form, and his only two Premier League goals this season have been penalties.

Gordon’s has declined to such an extent that a transfer insider on X is reporting that Newcastle are ‘ready to make him available for transfer this summer’.

It’s unclear whether this is true, but the fact that it is believable says it all about Gordon’s current standing, so he currently has no chance of a move to Arsenal or another elite club.

I rarely agree with Football Insider contributor Mick Brown (former Premier League scout), but he is right to suggest that Gordon to Arsenal is “unlikely”.

“Gordon has been linked to Arsenal in the past,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But if he continues like this, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for example won’t be interested.

“He shares some qualities with Madueke, he’s very direct, wants to get into attacking areas and to get at people, but if you offered me both I would take Madueke.

“For Arsenal, it seems Arteta is happy with the options he’s got out wide at the moment. Madueke, Saka and Martinelli are three very good options, and then you’ve got the likes of Trossard to come in there too, so it’s not a priority.

“They would be taking a risk signing Gordon, because he’s not showing at the moment that he should be playing at the very highest level.

“Plus, it would be an expensive deal for the risk you’d be taking. They’ll weigh up the pros and cons but ultimately I think it’s unlikely.”