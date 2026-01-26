According to reports, Liverpool are now ‘very close’ to signing Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

It is an awful time to be a Crystal Palace supporter as they are on a shambolic winless run in the Premier League and have sold former captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City this month.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has also confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is eyeing an exit in this window amid interest from Aston Villa.

Now, it appears that Wharton could be the next of their valuable assets to move elsewhere as he is attracting heavy interest from Liverpool and elsewhere.

Liverpool spent over £400m on a huge squad overhaul in the summer, but their dire decline since winning their 20th Premier League title proves they still have lots of business to do in the coming months.

Liverpool’s priority needs to be to fix their broken defence, and they will likely sign at least two centre-backs in the summer.

However, the Reds could also look for upgrades in other positions and seemingly have their eye on Wharton.

The 21-year-old England international is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and he has also been mooted as a potential Manchester United signing as they look to reshape their team next season.

But journalist Nicolo Schira was the first to report on Wharton’s seemingly advancing move to Liverpool on Monday.

Schira said on X: ‘Adam #Wharton is getting closer to #Liverpool from #CrystalPalace. The midfielder has already given his availability to join #LFC with a 5-years contract.’

It has subsequently been reported that former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has ‘requested’ Wharton and three more big-money signings with a view to replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool ahead of next season.

And a report in Spain now claims Liverpool are ‘very close’ to landing Wharton, with a deal ‘on the verge’ after they ‘offered’ 100 million euros (£86m) to ‘snatch Real Madrid’s top target’.

The report explains: ‘Liverpool will ultimately be the club to secure the services of the English midfielder.

‘According to these reports, Liverpool, whose massive investment is proving disastrous, has offered €100 million to convince Crystal Palace, with the added incentive of keeping the player in England until the end of the season. The player himself is reportedly keen on the move, a factor that puts Real Madrid in a difficult position, as they consider Crystal Palace’s asking price exorbitant.’