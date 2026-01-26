Man Utd new kit based on Admiral classics of the late 1970s

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United will replace their 2025/26 Adidas kit with a design based on one of the most popular retro kit-makers of all time.

The rumoured new Manchester United 2026/27 shirt will be based on the famous Admiral kits of the late 1970s, according to leaks.

United are selling this season’s shirts for half price in the official club store and they will make way for a retro-inspired shirt by kit partner Adidas.

Adidas are considering dropping the black trim from the current kit and replacing it with a polo neck white collar with a small stripe around it. The rest of the kit will include short Adidas stripes on the sleeves, the large Adidas three-stripe badge and the club’s sponsor, Snapdragon.

Manchester United’s leaked home and away shirts for next season. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/l2BsqpF4Mk — Paul Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll2) January 24, 2026

The kit is expected to be a stripped-back design compared to recent home shirts.

United kits were made by Admiral from 1975 to 1980 and the designs used a distinctive half-size polo neck collar and thin stripes at the end of the sleeves.

Adidas have not revealed any details of the next Manchester United shirt but a mock-up has been created on kit leak site Footy Headlines.

Admiral were one of the first kit makers to offer more outlandish designs and famously supplied the white, red and blue England shirt for the 1982 World Cup and the Wales shirt from 1976, which featured semi-circular stripes down either side for the first time.

The retro kit maker has garnered a cult following with kit fans and a homage would be a popular choice with United fans.

Leaks have also confirmed United will wear a blue away shirt for the 2025/26 season. The shirt will have white and red trim and the traditional Adidas stripes down the sleeve will be red.